Pro-Trump PAC launches ads to pressure Dean Heller on health care vote

Sen. Dean Heller has found himself in the political crosshairs of his own party after he announced on Friday that he would not vote for the Obamacare repeal plan put forth by Senate Republicans.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Sawyer Building on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Sen. Dean Heller during a press conference where the senator announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Sawyer Building on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Political attacks from the left are nothing new for Nevada’s Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

But now Heller has found himself in the political crosshairs of his own party after he announced on Friday that he would not vote for the Obamacare repeal plan put forth by Senate Republicans.

America First Policies, a Super PAC run by President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers, launched a television ad campaign in Nevada Tuesday to pressure Heller to vote for the repeal bill. The PAC purchased more than $100,000 worth of air time on local television stations, and the 30-second ads are scheduled to run Wednesday and Thursday in Las Vegas, while ads in Reno began airing Tuesday.

“Now with strong strong leadership and a real chance to repeal and replace Obamacare with patient-centered care that protects American families, Sen. Dean Heller is saying ‘no,’” the ad says before telling viewers to call Heller and tell him to “keep his promise” and vote to for the bill.

During a joint press conference with Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday, Heller excoriated the Republican health care bill, saying it would do nothing to lower premiums and would leave too many Nevadans without insurance coverage.

Heller is one of five Republican senators to come out in opposition to the bill. With Senate Democrats united in opposing the bill, Republicans can only afford to have two “no” votes from its own caucus.

The PAC said on Friday it was planning to spend $1 million in its campaign to pressure Heller into voting for the bill. It launched shorter digital ads over the weekend also aimed at pressuring Heller.

Heller’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.