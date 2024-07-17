103°F
Probe opened in Secret Service handling of Trump rally security

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former Pre ...
The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, is seen Monday July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded on July 13 during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Se ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Se ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A motorcade waits outside Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2 ...
Biden’s Vegas campaign swing to end with road, air travel impacts
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a 2024 Prosperity Summit, July 16, 2024, in North Las Vega ...
AP-NORC poll: Nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw
from left, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and La ...
Michele Fiore faces federal wire fraud charges
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican N ...
Prop bets posted for Trump’s 1st speech since assassination attempt
Rebecca Santana The Associated Press
July 17, 2024 - 5:57 am
 
Updated July 17, 2024 - 9:56 am

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general says it has opened up an investigation into the U.S. Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.

In a brief notice posted to the inspector general’s website, the agency said the objective of the probe is to “Evaluate the United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event.”

There was no date given for when the investigation was launched. The notice was among a long list of ongoing cases that the inspector general’s office is pursuing.

President Joe Biden already had directed an independent review of the security at the rally.

The shooting has raised questions about how the gunman was able to climb onto a roof with a clear line of site to the former president, who was injured.

The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 meters (157 yards) of the stage where the Republican former president was speaking when he opened fire. That’s despite a threat on Trump’s life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the Saturday rally.

A bloodied Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, and agency snipers killed the shooter. Trump said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting. One rallygoer was killed, and two others critically wounded.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle said the agency understands the importance of the review ordered by Biden and would fully participate in it as well as with congressional committees looking into the shooting. She said the agency was working to understand how Saturday’s shooting happened and to make sure something like it never does again.

The agency of roughly 7,800 staff members is responsible for protecting presidents, vice presidents, their families, former presidents, their spouses and their minor children under the age of 16 and a few other high-level Cabinet officials such as the Homeland Security secretary.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a 2024 Prosperity Summit, July 16, 2024, in North Las Vega ...
AP-NORC poll: Nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw
By Darlene Superville, Amelia Thomson-Deveaux and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

The findings underscore the challenges the 81-year-old president faces as he tries to silence calls from within his own party to leave the race.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
Trump assassination probe: What’s known, unknown
By Ben Finley The Associated Press

Investigators are still trying to piece together how Thomas Matthew Crooks eluded Secret Service agents and local police.

