Prosecution rests in Donald Trump’s New York case
The defense has said it plans to call a campaign finance expert, a lawyer who offered to represent Michael Cohen after the FBI raided his property in 2018 and a paralegal.
NEW YORK — Prosecutors rested their hush money case against Donald Trump on Monday, turning it over to the former president’s lawyers for a chance to call witnesses.
The defense has said it plans to call a campaign finance expert, a lawyer who offered to represent former Trump attorney Michael Cohen after the FBI raided his property in 2018 and a paralegal.
By law, prosecutors bear the burden of proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump’s defense doesn’t have to prove anything.
The prosecution could have an opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses if Trump’s lawyers put on witnesses of their own.
Prosecutors’ final witness, at least for now, was also their most important: Trump attorney-turned-adversary Michael Cohen. His credibility could determine the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s fate in the case.
Trump, the first former American president to be tried criminally, has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case, which he has slammed as politically motivated.