86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Prosecution rests in Donald Trump’s New York case

Donald Trump, far left, watches as defense attorney Todd Blanche, at podium, cross examines Mic ...
Donald Trump, far left, watches as defense attorney Todd Blanche, at podium, cross examines Michael Cohen on the witness stand with Judge Juan Merchan presiding in Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 20, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, ...
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before entering the courtroom with ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before entering the courtroom with his attorney Todd Blanche at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 20, 2024 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, ...
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, ...
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, ...
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
More Stories
Mayoral candidate/councilwoman Victoria Seaman with her dog Louie with councilwoman Olivia Davi ...
Las Vegas mayoral candidates’ positions on the Badlands legal dispute
Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, is seen in Ma ...
Not by the book?: Super Bowl tix for library officials may have violated district policy
Former co-workers of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, from left, Jessica ...
Murder suspect Robert Telles, Clark County face federal lawsuit
The sun rises on Davis Dam and beyond along the Colorado River on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2023, nort ...
Davis Dam flows will be briefly reduced to study pesky caddisfly species
By Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
May 20, 2024 - 7:26 am
 
Updated May 20, 2024 - 12:25 pm

NEW YORK — Prosecutors rested their hush money case against Donald Trump on Monday, turning it over to the former president’s lawyers for a chance to call witnesses.

The defense has said it plans to call a campaign finance expert, a lawyer who offered to represent former Trump attorney Michael Cohen after the FBI raided his property in 2018 and a paralegal.

By law, prosecutors bear the burden of proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump’s defense doesn’t have to prove anything.

The prosecution could have an opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses if Trump’s lawyers put on witnesses of their own.

Prosecutors’ final witness, at least for now, was also their most important: Trump attorney-turned-adversary Michael Cohen. His credibility could determine the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s fate in the case.

Trump, the first former American president to be tried criminally, has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case, which he has slammed as politically motivated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump’s lawyers attack Michael Cohen’s credibility at hush money trial
recommend 2
First witness takes stand in Trump hush money trial
recommend 3
Trump prosecutors setting stage for Cohen’s testimony
recommend 4
Trump fined for gag order violation; judge warns of possible jail time
recommend 5
Cohen offers inside knowledge in Trumps hush money trial
recommend 6
Former tabloid publisher resumes testimony in Trump trial