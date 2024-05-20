Prosecution rests in Donald Trump’s New York case

The defense has said it plans to call a campaign finance expert, a lawyer who offered to represent Michael Cohen after the FBI raided his property in 2018 and a paralegal.

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before entering the courtroom with his attorney Todd Blanche at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 20, 2024 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump, far left, watches as defense attorney Todd Blanche, at podium, cross examines Michael Cohen on the witness stand with Judge Juan Merchan presiding in Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 20, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors rested their hush money case against Donald Trump on Monday, turning it over to the former president’s lawyers for a chance to call witnesses.

The defense has said it plans to call a campaign finance expert, a lawyer who offered to represent former Trump attorney Michael Cohen after the FBI raided his property in 2018 and a paralegal.

By law, prosecutors bear the burden of proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump’s defense doesn’t have to prove anything.

The prosecution could have an opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses if Trump’s lawyers put on witnesses of their own.

Prosecutors’ final witness, at least for now, was also their most important: Trump attorney-turned-adversary Michael Cohen. His credibility could determine the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s fate in the case.

Trump, the first former American president to be tried criminally, has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case, which he has slammed as politically motivated.