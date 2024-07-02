85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Prosecutor won’t oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in C ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Chesapeake, Va., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
More Stories
RJ FILE - Clipboards containing voter registration forms are shown on a table at the Clark Coun ...
Clark County hit with election lawsuit involving state’s voter roll
Supreme Court Police officers stand outside the Supreme Court Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washingt ...
Nevada officials react to Supreme Court immunity ruling
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling will allow Trump to do whatever he wants, if elected
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Elec ...
Aaron Ford to donate contributions in response to FBI investigation
The Associated Press
July 2, 2024 - 8:11 am
 

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case following a Supreme Court’s ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

The letter came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
2
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling will allow Trump to do whatever he wants, if elected
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling will allow Trump to do whatever he wants, if elected
3
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
4
Supreme Court: Former presidents have broad immunity
Supreme Court: Former presidents have broad immunity
5
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Supreme Court in Washington, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court: Former presidents have broad immunity
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices returned Donald Trump’s case to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Crosby spreads knowledge with Las Vegas-based ‘Sack Summit’
recommend 2
US will pay Moderna $176M to develop mRNA pandemic flu vaccine
recommend 3
At least 60 dead after stampede at religious event in northern India
recommend 4
Relive Jonathan Marchessault’s top 5 moments with the Knights
recommend 5
RJ staffers honored for work in Best of the West journalism competition
recommend 6
New bar opening in Huntridge area in downtown Vegas