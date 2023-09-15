92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 - 2:49 pm
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Lea ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally on Sept. 8, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D. Federal prosecutors in the case charging Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith's team said in a motion filed Friday, Sept. 15, that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. (AP Photo/Toby Brusseau, File)
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, ...
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. Federal prosecutors in the case charging Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Smith's team said in a motion filed Friday, Sept. 15, that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

“Since the grand jury returned an indictment in this case, the defendant has repeatedly and widely disseminated public statements attacking the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses,” prosecutors wrote. “Through his statements, the defendant threatens to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool.”

They said Trump’s efforts to weaken faith in the court system and the administration of justice mirror his attacks on the 2020 election, which he falsely claimed that he had won.

“The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case — to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses,” they wrote.

Among the statements cited by prosecutors in their motion is a a post on his Truth Social platform days after the indictment in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” He has also repeatedly alleged on social media that the case against him is “rigged” and that he cannot receive a fair trial. And he has attacked in personal terms the prosecutors bringing the case — calling Smith “deranged” and his team “thugs” — as well as the judge presiding over the case, Tanya Chutkan.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement that prosecutors were “corruptly and cynically continuing to attempt to deprive President Trump of his First Amendment rights.

“This is nothing more than blatant election interference because President Trump is by far the leading candidate in this race. The American people — the voters — see right through this un-Constitutional charade and will send President Trump back to the White House,” the spokesperson said.

The issue surfaced last week with the disclosure by the Justice Department that it sought to file a motion related to “daily” public statements by Trump that it said it feared would taint the jury pool. Chutkan on Friday granted permission to prosecutors to file a redacted motion publicly, with names and identifying information of individuals who say they’ve been harassed as a result of Trump’s attacks blacked out.

Also Friday, Smith’s team pushed back against the Trump team request to have Chutkan recuse herself from the case. Defense lawyers had cited prior comments from Chutkan that they say cast doubt on her ability to be fair, but prosecutors responded that there was no valid basis for her to step aside.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
Feds sued over Bundy’s cattle, solar development near Las Vegas
2
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction
3
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences
4
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
‘On borrowed time’: Nevada officials and advocates decry DACA court ruling
5
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July ...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

He is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine.

More stories
AJ Cole interviews Daniel Carlson in Raiders Q&A for RJ
AJ Cole interviews Daniel Carlson in Raiders Q&A for RJ
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
‘Just didn’t feel right’: Father of 2 killed in motorcycle crash remembered
‘Just didn’t feel right’: Father of 2 killed in motorcycle crash remembered
CCSD sees drop in English test scores, gains in math
CCSD sees drop in English test scores, gains in math
Raiders rookie tight end quickly getting up to speed
Raiders rookie tight end quickly getting up to speed
Death Valley getting federal money to repair storm damage
Death Valley getting federal money to repair storm damage