Protesters claiming fraud expected at Clark County election headquarters
A second night of protests outside the Clark County Election Department is expected Thursday night.
The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” is slated to begin at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas.
A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.
SCENE AT NV ELECTION BUILDING: A man with a horn, encouraging the protest group to form a prayer circle, is leading the protestors in a prayer. We observe this group to be pro-Trump. #Nevada #Vegas #2020Election #RJNow pic.twitter.com/MLVCWl0fDF
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) November 6, 2020
