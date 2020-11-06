73°F
Politics and Government

Protesters claiming fraud gather at Clark County election headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 6:23 pm

A second night of protests outside the Clark County Election Department attracted dozens Thursday night.

The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” is slated began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew as the protest went on.

A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

