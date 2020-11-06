Protesters claiming fraud gather at Clark County election headquarters

A protest to fight against what organizers say is “election fraud” is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the election department office in North Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump supporters wave flags and chant Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, outside the Clark County Election Department office in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters are seen outside the Clark County Election Building in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters are seen outside the Clark County Election Building in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second night of protests outside the Clark County Election Department attracted dozens Thursday night.

The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” is slated began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew as the protest went on.

A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.

SCENE AT NV ELECTION BUILDING: A man with a horn, encouraging the protest group to form a prayer circle, is leading the protestors in a prayer. We observe this group to be pro-Trump. #Nevada #Vegas #2020Election #RJNow pic.twitter.com/MLVCWl0fDF — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) November 6, 2020

