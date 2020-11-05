Protesters expected at Clark County election headquarters

Protesters, who want the state to stop counting ballots, are expected to gather at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Election Department.

Local and national media camp outside the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County election workers deliver ballots to be counted at the Election Department warehouse, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With the outcome of the 2020 presidential election possibly hanging in the balance, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is expected to update Nevada and the nation with results on Thursday morning.

While supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden await crucial results from the Silver State, protesters descended on polling sites across the country on Wednesday.

Supporters of Trump converged Wednesday at a site in Detroit, shouting “Stop the count.”

Many other protests, according to The Associated Press, were held from Seattle to Washington, D.C., demanding every vote be counted.

In Las Vegas, protesters were expected to gather Wednesday night at 7:30 at the Clark County Election Department.

As of 7 p.m., two people were there as part of the protest, with the majority being local and national media. Private security at North Las Vegas Police Department officers also were present.