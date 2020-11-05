70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

Protesters expected at Clark County election headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 

With the outcome of the 2020 presidential election possibly hanging in the balance, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is expected to update Nevada and the nation with results on Thursday morning.

While supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden await crucial results from the Silver State, protesters descended on polling sites across the country on Wednesday.

Supporters of Trump converged Wednesday at a site in Detroit, shouting “Stop the count.”

Many other protests, according to The Associated Press, were held from Seattle to Washington, D.C., demanding every vote be counted.

In Las Vegas, protesters were expected to gather Wednesday night at 7:30 at the Clark County Election Department.

As of 7 p.m., two people were there as part of the protest, with the majority being local and national media. Private security at North Las Vegas Police Department officers also were present.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden moves to -1,250 favorite over Trump
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden moves to -1,250 favorite over Trump
3
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
4
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
5
Democrats gained ground in Senate, but delays expected
Democrats gained ground in Senate, but delays expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST