Protesters line up ahead of Trump’s Phoenix rally

Hundreds of protesters greeted President Donald Trump in Phoenix for his just his second visit west of the Mississippi River since taking office in January.

Protesters march past Phoenix police officers outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as he planned to host a rally inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Matt York)

People protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as he planned to host a rally inside the convention center on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

People protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as planned to host a rally inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Matt York)

People protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Protests were held against President Donald Trump as he hosted a rally inside the convention center. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Hundreds of protesters greeted President Donald Trump in Phoenix for his just his second visit west of the Mississippi River since taking office in January.

Trump is scheduled to speak at at 7 p.m. in a campaign-style rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in which he is expected to focus on one of his biggest campaign promises: building a massive border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The protests in Phoenix mirrored many of those seen on the 2016 campaign trail for then candidate-Trump, but with rhetoric stoked from angst following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured after a man drove a car through a crowd of counter-protesters.

Intense protests and counter protests here in Phoenix before the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/Olg5bSz3On — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) August 22, 2017

Many were protesting the comments Trump made after the attack, in which he said there were good people on “both sides.”

One protester, who would only give her first name Judy because she didn’t want to attract “trolls,” said Trump has done little as president.

Judy and several others shouted at those heading into the venue hours before the rally was set to begin, calling them racist and xenophobic.

“Someone’s got to stand up,” Judy said.

Waiting outside to get into the venue, Tempe resident Fran, who also declined to give her last name, said she was there to hear what Trump had to say in person because she does not trust the media to report it fairly.

And a reeeeeaaaallly long line outside the Phoenix convention center waiting in the heat to get in to see Trump tonight pic.twitter.com/yvzoX4M38W — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) August 22, 2017

“I want to hear what, from him, what we’re going to get and how we’re going to get it,” she said.

And inside the venue, 60-year-old denture technician Steve Mengel sat by the back wall waiting for the president to make his appearance.

Mengel said he didn’t have any expectations for the speech.

“There’s too many illegals,” Mengel said.

Mengel also said understood Trump’s comments on Charlottesville, and called the media “crazy” for how it covered the president’s comments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.