Public’s help sought to curb illegal dumping in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Complaints about illegal dumping of waste to the Southern Nevada Health District rose 28 percent from 2016 to 2017, the agency said Tuesday.

Illegal dumping includes improperly throwing out garbage, furniture, debris, tires, batteries, construction materials and raw sewage, the health district said in a news release.

“In 2018 the number of calls, emails and information received through the Health District’s website has continued to increase,” the release said. The number of complaints rose from 1,223 in 2016 to 1,575 in 2017, according to the release.

There have been 1,197 complaints so far this year, a spokeswoman for the health district said.

The district is calling on residents to report any instances of illegal dumping by calling (702) 759-0600 or using the district’s online complaint form at www.snhd.info/complaint.

