56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Pundits, politicos divided on calling Hunter Biden as witness

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2020 - 6:17 pm

WASHINGTON — As senators prepare for a possible vote on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democrats and even some news organizations have argued that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter should be off limits — on the Senate witness stand and even in news stories.

House impeachment managers have called for the testimony of four witnesses, most notably former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who according to the New York Times wrote a tell-all book in which he revealed that President Donald Trump told him to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it announced an investigation of the Bidens.

It’s a charge that goes to the heart of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, passed by the House by a 230-197 vote on Dec. 18.

And it is a charge which Trump and his team of lawyers deny.

Yet Trump’s legal team has countered that it should be able to call its own witnesses and over two days of the trial’s questions and answers, GOP senators and lawyers have a habit of mentioning Hunter Biden.

Biden on the board

In the spring of 2014, Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma announced it was bringing on Hunter Biden as a director. According to news accounts, the plugged-in Burisma paid the younger Biden some $50,000 per month, even as Joe Biden was President Barack Obama’s point man for the fight to stamp out corruption in Ukraine.

A graduate of Georgetown University with a law degree from Yale School, Hunter Biden was the subject of speculation before the Ukraine phone call blew up. In May the New York Times reported that when Burisma retained Biden, “he lacked any experience in Ukraine and just months earlier had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine.”

In July, the New Yorker ran a story with the headline, “Will Hunter Biden jeopardize his father’s campaign?”

But Trump did more than criticize Hunter Biden’s position on the Burisma board. According to a transcript of the July 25 call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to look into “talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution” of Burisma and even bragged about it.

In a 2018 appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden recalled a visit to Kyiv during which he threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

In a video that later went viral, Biden said he told the audience he warned Ukraine’s president in 2015, “If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.”

Fact checkers, nonetheless, rated Trump’s remarks as false because, as the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler observed, there were two big problems with what the president said. “One, Shokin was not investigating Burisma or Hunter Biden, and two, Shokin’s ouster was considered a diplomatic victory.”

Daria Kaleniuk of the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Action Center told the Post, “Shokin was not fired because he wanted to do that investigation, but quite to the contrary, because he failed that investigation.”

But for many voters the issue isn’t why Biden moved to fire Shokin — according to Politifact, there were widespread calls for the prosecutor’s outster — so much as why Biden didn’t prevent his son from taking the job with Burisma. According to an interview in the New Yorker, Hunter Biden recalled his father told him, “I hope you know what you’re doing.”

Witness or not?

It’s not clear if the Senate will choose to include witness testimony, probably during a vote Friday. Talk that surfaced in the Washington Post last week about a compromise that would allow the prosecution and defense to put their preferred witnesses on the stand — a deal that likely could have put Bolton and Hunter Biden or his father in the hot seat — is over.

On the presidential campaign trail, Biden said he would not participate in a witness swap, the New York Post reported, because “this is a constitutional issue. And we’re not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater.”

Would he let his son take the stand? “I’m not going to play his game. The Senate’s job is now to try him. My job is to beat him,” Biden responded.

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Joe and Hunter Biden’s testimony would be irrelevant. “None of those people is responsible for Trump’s misconduct,” he said Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed: “Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction.”

“There’s nothing he could possibly offer of evidence,” former Nevada U.S. Attorney Greg Brower said. “Because Hunter Biden clearly was not a participant in the Ukrainian scheme that is the subject of Article I and was obviously not a participant in the obstruction of Congress that is the subject of Article II, he cannot possibly be a relevant witness.”

One Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he didn’t have a problem with calling Hunter Biden as a witness. “Now I think he can clear himself, what I know and what I’ve heard, but being afraid to put anyone (on the stand) that might have pertinent information is wrong, matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” Manchin told “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

Schumer later told reporters it didn’t matter how Manchin voted. “Republicans could call Hunter Biden” to the stand at any time, he said, but “they don’t want to.”

“I think Senate Republicans see the issue as leverage as a way to prevent John Bolton or other relevant witnesses from testifying,” said Aaron Scherb, director of legislative affairs for the group Common Cause.

A trial without witnesses

GOP strategist Brad Blakeman, a senior attorney in President George W. Bush’s administration, told the Review-Journal Thursday he expects the Senate trial to end in acquittal Friday without calling witnesses.

“Really the issue before the impeachment is, did the president do anything wrong?” Blakeman asked. “Was the call wrong? No.”

Besides, Blakeman offered, on the stand Hunter Biden — the surviving Biden son after his older brother Beau succumbed to brain cancer in 2015 — could be a very sympathetic figure, like his father, who endured the loss of wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in a car crash in 1972.

Still, Blakeman sees Biden as a fit subject for a congressional investigation, even as many media figures discourage investigative pieces that look into the Bidens and Burisma.

News organizations have reported on the arrangement. The Washington Post ran a story in May 2014 that noted Burisma’s “murky” ownership and framed the hire as “nepotistic at best, nefarious at worst.”

“Who does Hunter Biden really work for?” Deutsche Welle asked at the time.

A story or not?

In the anti-Trump Bulwark last week, writer Tim Miller called the Hunter Biden story a “nontroversy.”

In the Columbia Journalism Review on Thursday, Jon Allsop warned journalists not to cover the Hunter Biden saga with the same attention reporters in his view wrongly covered Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016.

In September in The Atlantic, James Fallows faulted leading media outlets for lumping together “whatever Donald Trump may be guilty of” in Ukraine to “whatever Joe Biden’s son Hunter may have done there.”

“To be ‘fair’ in covering (Trump) is to be unfair – to the truth, to history, to the readers, to the national interest, to any concept of journalistic purpose,” Fallows argued.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates dismissed GOP calls to look into Burisma as motivated solely by 2020.

“Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress for most of the last five years and said or did nothing to indicate they thought that this warranted attention,” he told Politico in November. “As recently as a few weeks ago, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that such an investigation would be a circus. What changed?”

Is the Biden-Burisma connection a story? Common Cause’s Scherb still opposes calling a Biden as a witness, but he observed, “It certainly looks bad, smells bad and continues to undermine faith and confidence in government.”

Contact Debra Saunders at DSaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo June 23, 2019, in New York. Lawyers for Carroll who accuses P ...
Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA, say lawyers
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”

 
Republicans looking for quick end to trial
By / RJ

Senate Republicans were confident they have the votes to block a call to hear from additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which means the proceedings could end as early as Friday.