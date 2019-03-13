Push to avert showdown over border wall declaration falls short

President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a briefing on drug trafficking at the southern border in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks to the chamber as an 11th-hour Republican rescue mission to keep President Donald Trump from a Senate defeat on his signature issue of building barriers along the southwest border seems near collapse, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Republican Senators and the White House tried to reach a deal Wednesday to save President Donald Trump from an embarrassing defeat over his emergency declaration to bypass Congress for funds to build a border wall — a last-minute effort that appeared to fail.

The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a House-passed resolution to terminate the president’s Feb. 15 emergency declaration that would direct unspent military funds to the Southwest border wall. Passage appeared likely as several Republicans said they would vote with Democrats.

“I don’t think the president’s going to win this one,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told reporters after emerging from a closed-door meeting with Republican senators at the Capitol.

Trump weighed in directly on social media to urge GOP lawmakers to back his declaration of a national emergency and vote to support his use of funds for the wall. He said Republicans were “overthinking” the issue of presidential authority.

“It is very simply Border Security/No Crime – Should not be thought of any other way,” Trump said on Twitter.

Still, White House arm-twisting appeared to have failed as GOP senators exited a closed-door meeting and said the resolution was likely to pass with Republican votes.

“Turn out the lights, the party’s over,” Kennedy said, using a refrain from a Willie Nelson song often sung by commentator and former Cowboys football star Don Meredith at the end of Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Kennedy said he would vote against the resolution, but he predicted the measure would pass, easily.

Republican opposition

A number of Republican senators, concerned about constitutional issues and the use of a national emergency by future presidents, were expected to join Democrats in delivering an embarrassing rebuke to Trump and vote to pass the resolution.

On the eve of the vote, GOP lawmakers continued to huddle with White House aides on a reform bill that would limit future presidential declarations of national emergencies.

Although the reform bill, filed by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, would not retroactively limit Trump’s declaration, the last-minute measure was seen as a compromise to limit GOP defections.

Trump pulled his support for the Lee bill, even though it left intact the president’s current declaration. Lee announced he would vote for passage of the resolution of disapproval.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Republican senators it would not provide political cover they may be seeking by amending the 1976 National Emergencies Act.

“Republican senators are proposing new legislation to allow the president to violate the Constitution just this once in order to give themselves cover,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“The House will not take up this legislation to give President Trump a pass,” Pelosi said.

The House passed the resolution to terminate the emergency declaration last month, 245-182 with 13 Republicans voting with Democrats – far fewer than what would be needed to muster a two-thirds majority to override a threatened veto.

Nevada’s congressional delegation split along party lines. Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee voted for the resolution. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei voted against it.

In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. Just four GOP votes would allow the resolution to pass. Republicans Lee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have said they will vote to support the resolution.

Paul has estimated that as many as 10 GOP senators could vote to terminate the declaration.

‘A manufactured crisis’

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, are united with their party in its support of the resolution terminating the national emergency — which Cortez Masto called a “manufactured crisis.”

Indeed, both Cortez Masto and Rosen questioned the constitutional authority of the president to declare an emergency and take funds for a pet campaign pledge after the House and Senate rejected his demand for the money.

“I don’t think we need a wall. I don’t think we need a manufactured emergency that this administration has created to appropriate funds,” Cortez Masto told reporters.

Several Republicans disagree with the president’s use of the declaration to bypass Congress and redirect funds after the House and Senate rejected Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for the border wall and overwhelmingly passed a spending bill that directed $1.375 billion for border fencing and technology.

Trump signed that bill, to avoid another partial government shutdown, but immediately declared a national emergency. The administration identified $3.6 billion for military construction projects that they planned to redirect for wall construction.

That $3.6 billion included $97 million for four projects in Southern Nevada, including two predator drone facilities at Creech AFB, a combat helicopter rescue simulator at Nellis AFB and a National Guard readiness center in North Las Vegas.

Several Republicans co-sponsored Lee’s bill to reform the emergency declarations act, including Tillis, who is up for re-election in 2020 in a swing state.

The vote on the resolution will force several GOP senators up for re-election, including Cory Gardner and Martha McSally, to cast a vote and risk alienating either Trump’s conservative base or independent voters who do not favor a wall.

Trump denied threatening or pressuring Republican senators to vote against the resolution, or suffer political consequences.

“Nobody’s beaten up,” he told reporters at the White House, just prior to a meeting with Republican senators arriving to discuss trade with the president and administration staff.

Trump has vowed to veto the resolution when it hits his desk. It is unlikely the House can muster the two-thirds majority needed to override.

Still, 16 states, including Nevada, have filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction on the administration from using appropriated military and law enforcement funds citing the constitutional authority of Congress to authorize and appropriate program funds.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.