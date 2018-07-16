Putin denies meddling, Trump sees no reason why Russia would

Hours after holding private talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump said he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to President Donald Trump during a news conference after the two met at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Donald Trump, left and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

President Donald Trump, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto talk on the balcony of Niinisto's official residence in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the car after arriving at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto talk on the balcony of Niinisto's official residence in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a working breakfast with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Jenni Haukio, wife of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, left, talks to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump, right, sit down for a working breakfast at Niinisto's official residence in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, right, arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

HELSINKI — Hours after holding private talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump said he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he complained about a Democratic National Committee computer server and emails belonging to Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated to win the presidency.

At a joint appearance in Finland with Vladimir Putin, Trump repeated the Russian leader’s denials about involvement in the election.

Trump said of Putin: “He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Putin says he wanted Trump to win the U.S. presidency, but strongly denied any Russian state meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Putin argued that Trump’s calls for better ties during the presidential election campaign “naturally” made him a preferred candidate for many Russians.

Asked if he personally favored Trump in the race, Putin responded: “Yes, I wanted him to win because he spoke of normalization of Russian-U.S. ties.”

At the same time, Putin rejected the allegations of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia as “complete nonsense.”

Trump said Putin made an “incredible offer” to allow Russian and U.S. investigators to work together on allegations of Russian cyberattacks.

Trump says Putin suggested the U.S. provide its intelligence to the Russian military so Russia can determine the truth of what happened.

Trump says he has “great confidence” in his intelligence agencies who have concluded Russia interfered in the election. But Trump says Putin was “incredibly strong and powerful today” in his contention that Russia had nothing to do with election interference.

Trump said the Russia investigation has been a “disaster” for the United States and has kept America and Russia “separated.”

Trump reiterated there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russian government.

Trump says he ran a “clean campaign” and he beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton “easily.” The president says it’s a “shame” there is a cloud over his administration. He says he ran a “brilliant campaign and that’s why I’m president.”

Putin rejected allegations that Moscow has collected compromising materials on Trump or his family.

The Russian leader dismissed the claims as “sheer nonsense.”

Putin said that he hadn’t been aware of Trump’s visit to Moscow a few years before his 2016 election, which has been stained by accusations that Russians hacked and interfered in the campaign to support Trump.

Putin, a former KGB agent, scoffed at the notion that the Russian security services try to gather incriminating materials on businessmen, saying: “Do you really believe that we try to shadow every businessman?”

The two leaders also said they were exploring ways to protect Israel from conflict raging near its border in Syria.

The two leaders did not commit to any specific actions, but both said that ensuring Israel’s security was a priority.

Israel is deeply concerned about Iran’s presence in Syria, where Iranian forces and proxies have been fighting on behalf of the Syrian government, which is also supported by Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appealed to both Trump and Putin to eliminate the Iranian presence, which the Jewish state regards as an existential threat.