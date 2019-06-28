80°F
Politics and Government

Putin invites Trump to Russia; economics, arms control discussed

The Associated Press
June 28, 2019 - 6:57 am
 

OSAKA, Japan — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit next year and he responded “positively.”

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Putin invited Trump to attend festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

Peskov said Trump reacted positively to the invitation at their meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, noting that he will wait for an official invitation.

He said the presidents also talked about ways to improve economic ties and had a detailed discussion about arms control issues.

He said they also talked about Syria and mentioned Turkey in that context. Peskov said China also figured in the discussion, but didn’t provide further details.

Leaders of the G-20 nations are gathered in Osaka, Japan, for a two-day summit beginning Friday.

‘Meet China halfway’

Earlier, China’s foreign ministry has expressed hope Washington can “meet China halfway” as President Xi Jinping prepares to meet Trump amid a costly tariff fight over trade and technology.

Investors are hoping for a repeat of Trump and Xi’s December agreement to postpone new tariff hikes and other action while they tried to negotiate a settlement. But analysts caution any truce at this Group of 20 meeting of major economies is likely to be temporary because of the array of disputes that separate the two sides.

The two sides are in a stalemate after 11 rounds of talks. Beijing has said any agreement must be balanced and rejects U.S. complaints it steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says: “We hope that the U.S. can meet China halfway and work together with us to promote a positive result from the meeting. This is in the interest of both countries and also meets the common expectation of the international community.”

Putin meets with British PM

Putin has met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first such top-level encounter in years.

Relations between Russia and Britain have been in tatters over the March 4, 2018, nerve agent attack on double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury. They spent weeks in critical condition, but recovered.

Britain has accused Russia of poisoning them with the nerve agent Novichok, accusations Moscow has denied. The poisoning has triggered a major diplomatic crisis, with Russia and the West expelling hundreds of envoys.

May said before the summit that Britain will push for the two Russian military intelligence officers accused of involvement in the attack to be brought to justice.

In an interview with the Financial Times before the G-20 summit, Putin insisted that Russia had nothing to do with the poisoning. He argued that bilateral ties are far more important than “the fuss about spies not worth five copecks.”

Putin and May last met in 2016.

Russia, China, India seek better ties

Leaders of Russia, India and China have urged joint action against unilateralism.

Meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about ways to bolster ties between their nations.

Putin emphasized that the three countries agree on the need to rely on international law, respect national sovereignty and refrain from interference in internal affairs of other nations.

He added that they have held meetings of foreign ministers and top security officials to coordinate action against terrorism, drug trafficking and other challenges.

Putin noted that Russia, China and India firmly oppose protectionism, unilateral actions and unlawful sanctions.

The encounter follows a meeting of the BRICS grouping that also includes Brazil and South Africa.

Japan cautions China on human rights

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has cautioned Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s human rights records, raising concerns about recent turmoil in Hong Kong.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that Abe told Xi it is important for “a free and open Hong Kong to prosper under ‘one country, two systems’ policy.”

The two leaders met Thursday in Osaka ahead of the Group of 20 Summit.

Officials said Abe raised concern about Hong Kong, where hundreds of thousands protested proposed legislation that would allow some criminal suspects to be extradited for trial in mainland China.

Abe also reminded Xi of the importance of guaranteeing freedom, human rights, rule of law and other universal values.

U.N. appeal

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing for a de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and the preservation of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Friday that the deal was a factor of stability and that “it will be very important to preserve it.”

He says avoiding a confrontation in the Gulf was a major concern for key players attending the G-20.

U.S. President Donald Trump is to discuss Iran with other world leaders. He pulled the U.S. out of the deal last year and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

Iran is now poised to surpass a key uranium stockpile threshold, threatening the accord it reached in 2015 with world powers aimed at curbing its nuclear activity.

