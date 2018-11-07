Question 1 leaning ‘yes’ after Nevada early returns

Nevada voters are on the verge of approving the expansion of crime victims’ rights in the Question 1 ballot measure.

Former Clark County Sheriff Bill Young speaks with supporters of Question 1 outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The measure was passing after early returns in Tuesday's general election.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Question 1 had received 56.6 percent of the vote. Votes counted at the time did not include those from the state’s two largest counties, Clark and Washoe.

The measure, known as “Marsy’s Law,” would modify Nevada’s Constitution with 16 rights for victims, including the right to privacy, notification of all public hearings, the right to full and timely restitution and the right to refuse an interview or deposition request unless under court order.

Passage of Question 1 would make the measure law since the Nevada Legislature already approved it in 2015 and 2017.

Broadly endorsed by several public officials, including Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Gov. Brian Sandoval and Sens. Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto, the measure was opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Justice, which argued that victims already have rights.

California billionaire Henry T. Nichols has helped versions of Marsy’s Law win approval in 23 states and has spent $645,000 since December backing it in Nevada.

