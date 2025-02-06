Raiders star discusses relationship with Donald Trump at Super Bowl

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby appeared on Fox News on Thursday to discuss President Donald Trump’s planned trip to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chats with a referee during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crosby said he has crossed paths with Trump at UFC fights and met him through Dana White, the UFC’s CEO and president.

“I never thought that would be a thing,” Crosby said of meeting the president. “I’ve met with him multiple times. It’s been incredible. … He’s treated me incredible every time I’ve been with him.”