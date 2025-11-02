Red Cross receives remains of 3 hostages in Gaza, Israel says

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Oct. 10, Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza.

A Palestinian man walks past a gate set up by Israeli authorities at the entrance of the West Bank city of Rawabi, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

JERUSALEM — Israel says the Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza and they will be handed over to Israel’s military.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Oct. 10, Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza.

Militants have released one or two bodies every few days. Israel has urged faster progress, and in certain cases it has said the remains aren’t of any hostage. Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.