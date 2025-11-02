79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Red Cross receives remains of 3 hostages in Gaza, Israel says

A Palestinian man walks past a gate set up by Israeli authorities at the entrance of the West B ...
A Palestinian man walks past a gate set up by Israeli authorities at the entrance of the West Bank city of Rawabi, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
More Stories
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Re ...
President Trump, House Speaker Johnson, others address Las Vegas meeting of Jewish Republicans
Volunteers pack and distribute food boxes for people waiting in a line of cars at TCMI Church d ...
Thousands line up for emergency food aid in Las Vegas amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference on day 28 of the gove ...
Uncertainty over federal food aid deepens as shutdown fight reaches a crisis point
Republican Jewish Coalition national chairman Norm Coleman addresses the crowd during a Republi ...
Republicans condemn antisemitism, highlight U.S.-Israel relationship in Las Vegas
The Associated Press
November 2, 2025 - 10:57 am
 

JERUSALEM — Israel says the Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza and they will be handed over to Israel’s military.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Oct. 10, Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza.

Militants have released one or two bodies every few days. Israel has urged faster progress, and in certain cases it has said the remains aren’t of any hostage. Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference on day 28 of the gove ...
Uncertainty over federal food aid deepens as shutdown fight reaches a crisis point
By STEPHEN GROVES, ALI SWENSON and SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

The crises at the heart of the government shutdown fight in Washington were coming to a head Saturday as the federal food assistance program faced delays and millions of Americans were set to see a dramatic rise in their health insurance bills.

A volunteer prepares meals at the Philabundance Community Kitchen in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oc ...
Judges order Trump administration to use contingency funds for SNAP payments
By Michael Casey, Geoff Mulvihill and Kimberlee Kruesi The Associated Press

Two federal judges ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must continue to pay for SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using emergency reserve funds during the government shutdown.

MORE STORIES