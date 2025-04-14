Red light on traffic camera bill in Legislature

Legislation to allow the installation of high-speed traffic cameras in areas prone to crashes effectively died in the Legislature.

The traffic camera bill got the red light in the Legislature after failing to pass out of committee.

Senate Bill 415, which would have allowed the installation of traffic cameras in areas prone to crashes, was heard in the Senate Committee on Growth and Infrastructure in late March, but it failed to get a vote out of the committee.

The bill was one of many to not make it through the first major hurdle in the 120-day legislative process, and it joins a long line of unsuccessful traffic camera legislation in Nevada. Lawmakers have killed similar bills in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2019.

Proposals to use high-speed cameras to enforce traffic laws and issue citations have long brought concerns of privacy invasions and a Big Brother-esque government. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed issues with where the revenue would go, where data would be stored and how drivers would keep their due process.

This time, however, the proposal had the backing of both Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Gov. Joe Lombardo. McMahill repeatedly stressed that he was “sick and tired” of people dying on Las Vegas Valley roads as the result of drivers running red lights, and he thought 2025 might be the right time to get something done.

Traffic safety advocates pushed for lawmakers to take another look at the installation of cameras, saying the state should consider every piece of available technology to reduce the high number of fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, said he is pleased the bill died, calling it a “half-baked” proposal in which the ACLU’s concerns were never addressed. The ACLU testified in opposition, expressing concerns about constitutional considerations, predatory fees and surveillance.

Haseebullah said databases from similar programs elsewhere have been weaponized, and “there’s no ability for the Legislature to have oversight over this data,” Haseebullah told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

But traffic cameras aren’t off the table completely. Dead bills can always be added as an amendment to still-active legislation, though it’s rare, and another traffic camera bill is still alive.

Assembly Bill 402, sponsored by Democratic Assemblymember Selena Torres-Fossett of Las Vegas, would allow the use of traffic cameras in construction zones. It passed from the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure last week.

During the March hearing on that bill, Torres-Fossett emphasized the bill’s narrow scope. It would enforce infractions of 10 mph above the speed limit in construction zones, and the cameras would only be in use when workers are present.

Haseebullah said for similar reasons, the ACLU of Nevada is opposed to the Assembly bill. He said it’s wishful thinking to believe traffic cameras would deter speeding in zones where patrol vehicles haven’t had an impact, and he urged Nevadans to testify against it.

