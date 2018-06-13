Rematch appears set for Horsford, Hardy in Nevada’s CD4

Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy are well on their way to an election face off for the second time in four years in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Former Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy, right, files to run for his old Congressional District 4 seat at the Secretary of State Las Vegas office Monday, March 5, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Former U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford speaks at a news conference Monday, April 30, 2018, to roll out his proposed Affordable Prescription Plan, which would increase access to generic drugs and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for drug market manipulation. (Ramona Giwargis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early returns Tuesday showed the two former lawmakers headed to a November runoff. Horsford was the first elected representative of the district when it was created in 2013. But Hardy defeated him two years later before losing the seat to Democrat Ruben Kihuen in 2016.

Horsford had nearly 64 percent of the vote and Hardy had nearly 45 percent when returns were released.

Horsford led five other candidates, including state Sen. Pat Spearman, Regent Allison Stephens and the race’s most progressive contender, Amy Vilela.

Hardy also led five opponents with less campaign cash, fewer endorsements and not as much name recognition.

Horsford, 45, a small business owner, gathered Tuesday with a roomful of supporters at his campaign office in North Las Vegas. He raised $360,194 as of May and won endorsements from former Vice President Joe Biden and the powerful Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

Hardy raised $318,533 and had been endorsed by the National Rifle Association. Hardy on Tuesday made a stop at an Election Night Watch Party hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party.

