Reno to shut all ‘nonessential’ businesses by Friday

RENO — The city of Reno will order all casinos, bars, restaurants, gyms and other “nonessential” businesses to close by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, taking the strongest action yet by a local government in Nevada to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses considered essential will stay open, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said Monday at a news conference.

The goal of the closures, Schieve said, is to get people to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of Nevada cases rose to 45 Monday after health officials reported 19 new positive cases in Clark County as well as the state’s first coronavirus-related death. The Reno area currently has nine cases, with another reported in Carson City.

“I felt like we needed to be as aggressive as we possibly can,” Schieve said. “This is a critical time for us. That I cannot stress enough. Again, lives are at stake. Those numbers are going to jump considerably if we don’t act now.”

Schieve said the city had been preparing to ask businesses to close voluntarily but moved for mandatory closures based on the recommendations of Washoe County health officials that she received just as her briefing began. She did not say how long the mandatory closures would last, saying her voluntary recommendation would have been for two to three weeks.

“As I got up to the podium, I received a text from Washoe County Health Department, saying we need to make it mandatory,” she said, later adding: “We think that this is the appropriate measure considering the circumstances. And if this is what we have to do to protect this community from this virus, this is what we absolutely need to do.”

She set the 10 a.m. closure deadline during the briefing, saying it “will give you (businesses) the afternoon to organize with your staff, make those appropriate phone calls.” Restaurants that serve takeout food could remain open, she said.

The mayor acknowledged the hardships businesses would face because of the closures and noted that many businesses would not be able to pay their employees during the shut down.

“Many, many small businesses cannot,” she said. “It’s unfortunate but I think you’re going to see a lot of businesses that can’t afford to do that, and that’s what makes this situation so incredibly difficult.”

Schieve said the closures would apply to casinos and resorts in the city, both their the gaming operations and restaurants.

“No one wants to do this. We don’t want to do this but for the good of the community and for saving lives. everyone that I’ve spoken with has said, we support you,” she said.

The mayor said the city would also seek to halt all evictions in the city for nonpayment of rent. The city will also suspend enforcement of limitations on truck deliveries for transporting goods and services for retail outlets.

“This will obviously allow us to have food and supplies to reach stores and facilities much more easily. We think that that’s really critical,” she said.

