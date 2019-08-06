Rep. Titus calls for action on bill to ban high-capacity magazines

The Nevada Democrat joined a growing number of lawmakers calling for new gun control measures after weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks with cancer survivor and health care advocate Joe Merlino during the Protect Our Care's nationwide bus tour kick off at the SEIU Nevada Local 1107 office, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Titus renewed her call Tuesday for Congress to ban high-capacity magazines used in mass shootings. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON — A Nevada lawmaker renewed her call Tuesday for Congress to ban high-capacity magazines used in mass shootings in Las Vegas, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as pressure continued to build for a legislative response to the latest gun violence.

“The senseless mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton provide two more tragic examples of why firearms with high-capacity magazines have no place in our communities,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who filed a bill to ban the devices earlier in the current congressional session. The bill, which has 90 cosponsors, reprises one she introduced after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Strip that failed.

That shooting left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

Titus joined a growing number of lawmakers clamoring for bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and laws to require background checks on all gun purchases following back-to-back shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton

“We don’t want to see any more examples,” Titus said. “Families in Las Vegas and across the country know all too well the deadly consequences of inaction.”

The weekend shootings left 22 dead in El Paso and nine killed in Dayton, and prompted President Donald Trump, Democrats and Republicans to call for action to address the public health issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-622-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.