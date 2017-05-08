Report says Obama warned Trump about national security adviser

Then-National Security adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Feb. 1, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, June 28, 2016. (J. David Ake/AP)

President Donald Trump passes Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, and National Security adviser Michael Flynn as he arrives via Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Feb. 6, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama warned then-President-elect Donald Trump not to give the post of national security adviser in his administration to Michael Flynn who was eventually fired in a controversy about ties to Russia, a former Obama aide said.

Obama gave the warning in an Oval Office meeting with Trump just days after the Republican’s surprise election win last Nov. 8. The warning, first reported by NBC News, came up during a discussion of White House personnel.

The nature of Obama’s misgivings about Flynn were not clear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Flynn has emerged as a central figure in probes into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is expected to testify to Congress that she expressed alarm to the White House about Trump’s national security adviser’s contacts with the Russian ambassador, which could contradict how the administration has characterized her counsel.

Yates is expected to recount in detail on Monday her Jan. 26 conversation about Michael Flynn and to say that she saw discrepancies between the administration’s public statements on his contacts with ambassador Sergey Kislyak and what really transpired, according to a person familiar with that discussion and knowledgeable about Yates’s plans for her testimony. The person spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to pre-empt the testimony.

Yates is expected to say that she told White House counsel Don McGahn that she was concerned Flynn’s communications with Kislyak could leave Flynn in a compromised position as a result of the contradictions between the public depictions of the calls and what intelligence officials knew to be true, the person said. White House officials have said publicly that Yates merely wanted to give them a “heads-up” about Flynn’s Russian contacts, but Yates is likely to testify that she approached the White House with alarm, according to the person.

Flynn resigned in February after published reports detailed Yates’s conversation with McGahn. White House officials initially maintained that Flynn had not discussed Russian sanctions with Kislyak during the transition period, but after news reports said the opposite, they then admitted that he had misled them about the nature of that call.

Flynn was in frequent contact with Kislyak on the day the Obama administration slapped sanctions on Russia for election-related hacking, as well as at other times during the transition, a U.S. official has said.

Yates’s scheduled appearance before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, alongside former national intelligence director James Clapper, will provide her first public account of the conversation with the White house. It will also represent her first testimony before Congress since Yates, an Obama administration holdover, was fired in January for refusing to defend Trump’s travel ban.