Report says special counsel Mueller’s office has spent $3.2M

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs Capitol Hill following a June 21, 2017, closed door meeting in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has spent about $3.2 million so far as part of its ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the Justice Department revealed Tuesday in a report.

The money was spent between mid-May, when the investigation began, and Sept. 30 of this year.

That money has helped fund 17 attorneys working on the probe, as well as special agents, support staff, travel, rent, acquisitions of equipment and other expenses.

The bulk of the spending- $1.7 million — has been on personnel salary and benefits, according to the report.

Some of the attorneys working on the probe were hired from law firms while others were already on the government payroll and were detailed from their regular Justice Department jobs.

Equipment acquisitions marks the second-highest expense, coming in at more than $733,000, followed by costs for rent and utilities, travel and transportation, and contractual services.

The special counsel’s budget itself has not been made public.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog, last month sued the Justice Department in U.S. District Court in D.C. for a copy of the budget.

The group first sought the information through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The $3.2 million spent only covers Mueller’s probe, not the various congressional investigations of Russia’s meddling in the election.

Mueller’s next expense report is due at the end of March.