Report: White House wanted USS John McCain hidden for Trump

The USS John S. McCain under repair at a dry dock is seen prior to the rededication ceremony for at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer dedicated one of two destroyers involved in fatal accidents in the Pacific last year to Sen. John McCain. He added McCain's name to a Japan-based warship that was already named for the Arizona senator's father and grandfather. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

President Donald Trump greets troops after speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump greets to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

WASHINGTON — A new report says the White House wanted the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain “out of sight” for President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Japan.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a May 15 email, reported Wednesday that a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official detailed plans to Navy and Air Force officials for Trump’s arrival.

One directive said: “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.” The official said he would talk to the White House military office to get more information on the directive.

Trump has tweeted that he “was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan.”

Trump had a rocky relationship with McCain, who died last year.