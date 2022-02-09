Republican gubernatorial hopefuls highlight conservative cred at debate

Most of the Republican field running for governor took the stage at a Henderson country club Tuesday afternoon to prove they have what it takes to face Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Nevada Republican governor candidate Joey Gilbert of Reno, takes the podium as candidates Michele Fiore, left, former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and Fred Simon, look on prior to the start of the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidates Joey Gilbert of Reno, right, and Fred Simon chat as former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, left, prepares to leave the podium after their debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidates Joey Gilbert of Reno, right, and Fred Simon chat as North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, left, prepares to leave the podium after their debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Pam Bennets, left, and Judy Leslie, center, hold a cutout of Nevada Republican governor candidate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo that says “No Show Joe” as other candidates debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye Judy Leslie

Pam Bennets, left, and Judy Leslie, center, hold cutouts of Nevada Republican governor candidate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo that say “No Show Joe” as Republican candidates debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye Judy Leslie

Pam Bennets, left, and Judy Leslie, center, hold cutouts of Nevada Republican governor candidate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo that say “No Show Joe” as Republican candidates debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye Judy Leslie

Nevada Republican governor candidate Michele Fiore, left, speaks as candidates left to right, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Fred Simon, Joey Gilbert of Reno, Dean Heller, and Guy Nohra, listen during their debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidate Fred Simon speaks during the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidate Michele Fiore’s supporters Melanie McNair and Chris McNair applaud as Fiore speaks during the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and current gubernatorial candidate speaks during the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidates Fred Simon, left, Joey Gilbert of Reno, and Guy Nohra, right, listen as Former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller speaks during their Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, left, listens as Guy Nohra speaks during their Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidates Michele Fiore, left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, right, listen as Joey Gilbert of Reno speaks during their debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidates Michele Fiore, left, and Fred Simon, listen as North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, speaks during their debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidate Michele Fiore speaks during the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

North Las Vegas Mayor and current Nevada Republican governor candidate, John Lee, and candidate Fred Simon chat prior to the start of the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidate Joey Gilbert of Reno, takes the podium as candidates Michele Fiore, left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and Fred Simon, look on prior to the start of the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada Republican governor candidate Joey Gilbert of Reno, takes the podium as candidates Michele Fiore, left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and Fred Simon, look on prior to the start of the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Supporters of Republican governor candidates watch the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Supporters of Republican governor candidates watch the Republican debate on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. The Clark County Republican Party hosted the debate. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Most of the Republican field running for governor took the stage at a Henderson country club Tuesday afternoon trying to prove they have the conservative chops to face Gov. Steve Sisolak in the general election this year.

The debate, hosted by the Clark County Republican Party, offered little insight into how the candidates would govern if they made it through the crowded primary field and ultimately into the governor’s office, but it did elicit something uncommon in today’s political climate: an apology.

Reno lawyer Joey Gilbert said he was sorry for calling Las Vegas councilwoman and gubernatorial hopeful Michele Fiore a “nutjob” in 2015 for fighting the commerce tax supported by former Gov. Brian Sandoval when Fiore was in the Nevada Assembly.

“I made a mistake years ago, and one of the things my father told me is when you make a mistake, you own it,” Gilbert said.

That exchange came after the field of candidates answered a question about their stance on taxes. No surprises in that portion of the debate: They oppose them.

The roughly 90-minute debate, moderated by Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks at the DragonRidge Country Club, was the first gubernatorial debate of the year in Southern Nevada.

The event hit topics such as how each candidate would strengthen the Republican Party, the biggest issues the candidates see in each part of the state, how they want to ensure Las Vegas has an adequate water supply and how each candidate plans to fight cancel culture.

Mostly tame debate

Joining Fiore and Gilbert onstage were North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Reno venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon.

Tom Heck, an Air Force veteran from Reno, was in attendance, but said he was not allowed to participate. Las Vegas real estate agent Barak Zilberberg said he also attended the debate but was not allowed to participate.

The debate was mostly tame, with no outbursts from either the candidates or the scores of people in attendance.

Candidates shared who they admire in Republican politics, with Gilbert, Heller, Simon and Nohra all noting that they like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fiore called Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman her hero locally and said the two of them worked together to keep their city open during the pandemic.

“Her and I basically gave the double middle finger to Gov. Sisolak,” she said.

But the person Fiore said she most wants to follow politically is former President Donald Trump, whom she claimed is the rightful president of the United States.

“Make no mistake, there was voter fraud and he won Nevada and I was on the ground, and I’m going to tell you that right now,” she said.

Numerous challenges to the 2020 election results have failed to support claims of widespread voter fraud in Nevada and elsewhere. President Joe Biden won the state by more than 33,000 votes.

Lombardo a no-show

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo did not attend the event. Previously, his campaign has said it would wait until after the March filing deadline to participate in debates.

The candidates who did attend the debate seized on the opportunity to attack the sheriff.

“Nevada is in crisis,” Heller said from the stage. “And the first thing that you do when you’re in crisis is you show up. Right, sheriff?”

Without naming Lombardo, Lee attacked the sheriff was not taking part in the process of discussing the issues.

“And I think that police officer is missing the opportunity to explain to us what he really could do for Nevada,” he said.

Lombardo’s campaign declined to comment.

The GOP candidates also piled on criticism of Sisolak, who is seeking a second term as governor.

Gilbert called the governor a “corrupt jerk” and “a waste of space.” Fiore said Sisolak is “as corrupt as they get.” Heller said the governor has put Nevada “at the top of every bad list in America.” And Lee said all of the candidates onstage were more qualified than Sisolak to lead the state.

Sisolak’s campaign struck back late Tuesday afternoon.

“Nevadans know the Governor’s priorities: protecting lives and livelihoods, diversifying our economy, and investing in Nevada students and workers,” campaign spokesperson Reeves Oyster said in a statement. “Even after three debates, voters are still left wondering if the Republican field will ever offer Nevadans real plans, and if Joe Lombardo will ever come out of hiding and show up to a debate.”

On the issues

Asked whether they support emissions-reductions goals adopted by Nevada, Gilbert and Simon said they support modular nuclear power. And without evidence, Simon cast doubt on the premise of a warming climate.

“When are we Republicans going to stand up against Democrats who shove literature down our throats, when the other literature from a counter source proves that this may not be global warming?” Simon said.

Nohra said everyone wants to save the planet, but if “dumb rules” rules hurt Nevadans, he isn’t going to follow them.

Fiore said she drives a Ford F-250 diesel-fueled pickup truck “and it ain’t going nowhere.” She said Nevada needs to be energy-independent because it has the resources.

Lee said renewable energy creates 21st century jobs, that goals should be ambitious and that Nevada needs redundant power that extends beyond solar.

“A clean energy is a good energy, as far as I’m concerned,” but those who don’t meet aggressive goals should not be penalized, he said.

The candidates also provided their plans to ensure Southern Nevada has enough water. Fiore said conservation measures ensure the region has a sustainable supply of water and that the area will not take water from rural parts of the state. (A Southern Nevada Water Authority plan to pipe water from eastern Nevada to Las Vegas has been shelved.)

Lee said conservation is working and pointed out that Las Vegas is not using its full allotment from the Colorado River. Still, he said, the state must pray for more snow in the Rocky Mountains.

Simon said reservations must control water better, and that rapid development in the state will lead to water problems. Gilbert said he supports the creation of a task force to address water supply, and that the state needs more efficient irrigation techniques and the coast needs desalination plants.

Nohra said he has a history of negotiating and that he would would take on the state’s water challenges and “make it happen.”

Heller said he would never support a pipeline from rural Nevada to Southern Nevada, and that the state could get more Colorado River water allocated to it by renegotiating the river compact.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.