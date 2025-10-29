Republican leaders to unite for key Las Vegas summit

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are scheduled to appear.

Recently elected Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at his first public event at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Stacks of yarmulke are available for the taking stamped with Trump and the Republican Jewish Coalition’s logo during the annual leadership summit at the Venetian on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee wears a yarmulke with Trump labeled on it during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit at the Venetian on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks to attendees via satellite during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit at the Venetian on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Republican officials are set to appear in Las Vegas later this week at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on the Las Vegas Strip.

Scheduled speakers include U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Scheduled to run from Thursday to Sunday, the sold-out “Annual Leadership Summit” will be hosted at The Venetian.

The 40-year-old organization describes itself as “the unique bridge between the Jewish Community and Republican decision-makers.”

“The Republican Jewish Coalition has a highly successful legislative affairs program, ensuring that our issues are heard on Capitol Hill,” the group said. “We lobby and advise leaders from state capitals to the U.S. Capitol.”

Johnson is set to address the crowd for the third consecutive year after he attended in person in 2023 and appeared via livestream last year.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Dave McCormick also were slated to give remarks. Several Republican members of congress were also scheduled.

Israel Ambassadors Danny Danon and Yechiel Leiter have speaking slots, and Mike Huckabee — the U.S. ambassador to Israel — plans to address the gathering via livestream.

President Donald Trump spoke through video during the 2024 campaign season, and former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in person in 2017.

“On every level, the Republican Jewish Coalition is committed to building a strong, effective, and respected Jewish Republican voice in Washington and across the country,” according to the organization.

