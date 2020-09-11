Republican parades of cars, marchers expected on Las Vegas Strip

Groups have joined together Friday night for a unity parade on the Las Vegas Strip. One group indicated the parade will address what it calls the “injustice” perpetuated by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates in the wake of the pandemic.

Trump merchandise, including flags, is displayed by supporters at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three groups are slated to hold events Friday afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada First is expected to host a mobile unity parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. near Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Town Square, circling in front of Trump International Tower and ending back at Town Square, according to organizer James Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the political action committee Make Nevada Red has joined with Fight for Nevada for a unity parade that will include trucks, classic cars and motorcycles. Those planning to walk are expected to meet outside Stoney’s at 4:30 p.m. as well.

Make Nevada Red said the protest parade will address what it calls the “injustice” being perpetuated by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jobs have been lost, businesses closed, schools closed, churches closed. Our entire way of life has been disrupted all for power and division,” the group said in a statement announcing the parade.

