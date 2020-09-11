93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Republican parades of cars, marchers expected on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

Three groups are slated to hold events Friday afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada First is expected to host a mobile unity parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. near Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Town Square, circling in front of Trump International Tower and ending back at Town Square, according to organizer James Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the political action committee Make Nevada Red has joined with Fight for Nevada for a unity parade that will include trucks, classic cars and motorcycles. Those planning to walk are expected to meet outside Stoney’s at 4:30 p.m. as well.

Make Nevada Red said the protest parade will address what it calls the “injustice” being perpetuated by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jobs have been lost, businesses closed, schools closed, churches closed. Our entire way of life has been disrupted all for power and division,” the group said in a statement announcing the parade.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
2
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
3
Nevada’s positivity rate for COVID-19 registers biggest dip since June
Nevada’s positivity rate for COVID-19 registers biggest dip since June
4
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
5
Trump to hold rallies in Minden, Henderson
Trump to hold rallies in Minden, Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, ...
Trump to hold rallies in Minden, Henderson
By / RJ

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County, then at Treasure Island in Las Vegas and Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson this weekend.

A security guard instructs Jon Berry, right, to take down a sign he attached to a fence in fron ...
State to take over call center for jobless gig workers
By / RJ

The call center that provides gig workers with help filing for jobless unemployment benefits will move from a third-party vendor back to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. (Review-Jour ...
Clark County announces 2nd round of small-business funding
By / RJ

After distributing over $2 million to more than 500 small businesses this summer, Clark County is opening a second round of grant funding to help establishments hurt by the pandemic to pay rent, utilities, employees and more.