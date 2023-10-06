91°F
Politics and Government

Republican primary, caucus official: Second GOP candidate files for president in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 4:54 pm
 
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
A second Republican candidate filed for the presidential preference primary, all but solidifying two presidential nomination processes in February 2024.

Reno resident Heath Fulkerson filed his candidacy Friday with the secretary of state’s office, joining Texas resident John Castro on the primary ballot, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar announced Friday.

The state is required by law to hold a presidential preference primary for the two major parties if two or more candidates file for each party. With at least two candidates filed for both Democrats and Republicans, the state will hold primaries for both parties, even though the Nevada Republican Party is using a caucus to allocate delegates to presidential candidates.

Candidates, however, have seven days after the candidate filing period ends Oct. 16 to withdraw their candidacy from the primary, according to state law, so it is still possible that a primary does not occur.

The state-run primary elections will take place Feb. 6, two days before the Republican caucus, and will largely be symbolic, as the state party is responsible for choosing which election to put weight into.

The Nevada Republican Party’s caucus has been criticized for causing voter confusion, limiting participation and for favoring former President Donald Trump. Chairman Michael McDonald has defended the party’s time-honored tradition, saying it will be transparent and secure. He has also said the party will work to educate Republican voters ahead of the caucus.

McDonald said candidates filing with the state are costing taxpayers money to run an election that won’t mean anything.

“The only way to get delegates is through the caucus,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They’re competing for a plastic tiara. They should get behind a candidate that can win and be a part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The presidential immunity argument had been foreshadowed for weeks by defense lawyers as one of multiple challenges they intend to bring against the indictment.

Speaker of the House pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., leaves the Speaker's office to g ...
Divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
By Farnoush Amiri and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The House majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is in line for the post, but he faced an immediate challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

