Republican senators trigger ‘nuclear option’ to clear way for Gorsuch vote

Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, March 22, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017, as he is expected to change Senate rules to guarantee confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017, as Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to change Senate rules to guarantee confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, March 21, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans invoked the “nuclear option” and lowered the bar for confirming future U.S. Supreme Court nominees after a historic filibuster by Democrats of Judge Neil Gorsuch on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., moved to change the Senate rules that required a 60-vote majority after Republicans were unable to defeat opposition to the Gorsuch nomination.

“Our Democrat colleagues have done something today that is unprecedented in the history of the Senate,” McConnell said.

“Unfortunately, it has brought us to this point. We need to restore the norms and traditions of the Senate and get past this unprecedented partisan filibuster,” he said.

The Senate voted along strict party lines, 52-48, to change the rule.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said the rule change would heighten partisan rancor and lead to more ideological judges appointed to the court. “The guardrails are being dismantled.”

“The answer is not to change the rule, it’s to change the nominee,” Schumer said.

Democrats were successful earlier in a filibuster. Republicans could not overcome Democratic opposition to get the 60 votes needed to end debate and move to an up-or-down vote on the nomination. The Senate voted 55-45.

After a series of votes to postpone proceedings, McConnell moved to change the rule. Gorsuch, 49, is expected to be confirmed Friday on a simple majority vote.

“He’s well qualified and will make a stellar addition to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said.

McConnell said the Democratic filibuster was a misguided move prompted by left-leaning special interests and had more to do with partisan opposition to the president.

“This isn’t about the nominee,” McConnell said. “It’s more about the man who nominated him.”

Gorsuch serves on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006. He was nominated earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

Gorsuch would replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas.

Democrats have accused Republicans of stealing the seat, failing to grant a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland, appointed last year by President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., charged McConnell and Republicans of using gamesmanship to unfairly keep Garland off the bench during the 2016 presidential election year that ended with a nation deeply divided.

Durbin said Republicans “never gave this nominee a hearing or a vote.”

“The reason we are here is because they kept that position open so it could be filled by a Republican,” Durbin said.

The Senate voted mostly along party lines on the filibuster. Three Democrats from states that Trump won in 2016, and who are up for re-election, voted with Republicans: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also voted with Republicans on the filibuster. McConnell voted against ending the filibuster as part of a parliamentary maneuver.

Nevada’s two U.S. Sens. Dean Heller, a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, voted with their respective party leaders on each vote cast Thursday.

Heller said he will support the nominee for confirmation when the vote is taken. He said Gorsuch brings a Western perspective that serves America and Nevada.

Gorsuch’s previous rulings and work were cited by Cortez Masto as a reason to vote against a nominee, who she said would favor corporate interests over average Americans and the most vulnerable of populations.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.