Politics and Government

Republicans condemn antisemitism, highlight U.S.-Israel relationship in Las Vegas

Republican Jewish Coalition national chairman Norm Coleman addresses the crowd during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A man wears a yarmulke during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Attendees clap during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Attendees sing during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A man wears a yarmulke during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Republican Jewish Coalition national chairman Norm Coleman addresses the crowd during a Republican Jewish Coalition dinner at the Venetian Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2025 - 11:28 pm
 
Updated November 1, 2025 - 1:51 pm

Had President Donald Trump not been re-elected, terrorist entities would try to “wipe out” the State of Israel and Jewish students would not be safe on U.S. college campuses, Sen. Rick Scott told a packed crowd in Las Vegas.

The Florida senator, who also condemned antisemitism, was addressing a Shabbat dinner at The Venetian as part of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Leadership Summit.

The 40-year-old organization also scheduled high-profile speakers like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, both of whom were set to appear Saturday afternoon.

Scott also touted the recently negotiated ceasefire by the Trump administration between Israel and Hamas, which led to the return of the remaining living Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Thank God they’re free. Thank God they’re home; and thank you to the RJC for all you did to keep up the pressure for their release,” Scott said.

Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman gave the dinner’s opening remarks, underlining what he described as the importance of Israel’s “bipartisan relationship” with the United States in the aftermath of the attacks.

“There is something that has been ignited,” said Coleman, the organization’s national chair.

Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham also were scheduled Friday night. The four-day gathering kicked off Thursday.

The coalition describes itself as “the unique bridge between the Jewish Community and Republican decision-makers.”

The dinner began with a rendition of the U.S. anthem, a prayer and singing in Hebrew.

Mentions about President Donald Trump received the loudest cheers.

“We’re here to celebrate not only a common heritage, but also a common ideology,” said Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tennessee.

He said last time he addressed the gathering in 2024, there was only one other Republican Jewish member in the House of Representatives.

“Well this year, I stand before you as one of four Jewish Republicans in the House,” Kustoff said. “Ladies and gentlemen, with your help in a couple of years, I hope to be standing here again with six, or eight, or even 10 Jewish Republicans in the House of Representatives.”

Like Scott, Kustoff castigated Democrats like New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“These types of individuals threaten to undermine support for the Jewish community,” Kustoff said.

But attendees, he added, must also condemn antisemitism regardless of the offenders’ political ideology.

“In our party we don’t give platforms to people who support Stalin or Hitler,” he said. “Nazis are evil and antisemitism is repulsive.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MORE STORIES