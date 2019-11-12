72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Republicans, Democrats prepare for public impeachment hearings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Republicans rallied around President Donald Trump on Tuesday as Democrats prepared for public impeachment hearings over claims he abused his office by requesting Ukraine investigate a political rival while his administration withheld military aid.

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee will argue there was no pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, to act on Trump’s request for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Democrats will open two days of public testimony this week, only the fourth time in history that the House has held impeachment hearings on a sitting president, a process that theoretically could lead to Trump’s removal from office.

“We intend to conduct these hearings with the seriousness and professionalism the public deserves,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said.

Three witnesses called to testify this week are diplomats and career civil servants whose earlier depositions corroborated a whistleblower’s claim that Trump attempted to coerce Zelensky to investigate the Bidens in exchange for military aid.

Ambassador Bill Taylor and Foreign Service officer George Kent will testify Wednesday.

Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who was removed from that role by Trump appointees will testify on Friday.

Trump says its a ‘scam’

Trump seethed about the impeachment hearings on social media, railing against Democrats for being unfair and denying him due process.

“A total impeachment Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schiff, in a memo to colleagues, said the process will be fair to the president, committee members and witnesses.

“Above all, these hearings are intended to bring the facts to light for the American people,” Schiff said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., launched an impeachment inquiry following the disclosure of the whistleblower complaint and the White House release of a transcript of a July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelenskiy where the U.S. president asked for a “favor.”

Part of that favor was an investigation by Ukraine into the Bidens, specifically Hunter Biden and his seat on the board of directors of the Burisma gas company, where he earned $50,000 per month while his father was vice president.

Republicans preparing for the hearing issued talking points to surrogates, emphasizing that the call transcript shows no conditions or evidence of pressure.

GOP lawmakers on the intelligence panel also will point out that both Trump and Zelenskiy have denied pressure was applied, and that the Ukrainian government knew about the hold on military aid before the telephone call.

That aid, roughly $400 million, was released in September without an investigation into the Bidens. Trump also met with Zelenskiy that month.

The Trump defense memo was issued by GOP staff to Republican lawmakers on three committees — Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs — who have taken part closed-door hearings.

Foreign interference feared

A unified GOP front comes as Democrats plan to offer testimony from more than a dozen current and former intelligence and State Department officials who were concerned about the president’s alleged attempt to get a foreign government involved U.S. domestic politics.

Witnesses were also concerned about the involvement of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who they said was pressuring the Ukrainians to launch a political investigation and running shadow U.S. policy in Ukraine — counter to that being carried out by career diplomats.

Republicans have attacked the Democratic hearing process but so far have offered a tepid defense of Trump in his dealings with Ukraine.

Several GOP lawmakers admit the telephone call and a request for a foreign investigation into a political rival was troublesome, but said even if found illegal it would not rise to an impeachable offense.

Democrats are alarmed at the testimony and the implicit request by the president for information that could constitute foreign intervention into a U.S. presidential election.

Titus favors impeachment now

After sitting through closed-door hearings, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said there is enough evidence now to hold an impeachment vote against the president.

Titus, though, backs Democratic leaders in their strategy to lay out the evidence for the public and the Senate, which will ultimately have to hold a trial if the House votes to approve impeachment.

With public opinion polls showing the voters largely divided along partisan lines on impeachment, the burden is on Democrats to make their case that the Senate should remove the president from office.

Republicans hold the majority in the Senate.

The impeachment process Democrats have launched is the fourth in U.S. history. None have resulted in the removal of a president. Two presidents, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were acquitted by the Senate after the House approved articles of impeachment.

President Richard Nixon resigned before the House voted on articles approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this Aug. 23, 2019, photo, a Honduran father stands at his home in Comayagua, Honduras, afte ...
US held nearly 70K migrant children in custody in 2019
By Christopher Sherman, Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke The Associated Press

The nearly 70,000 migrant children who were held in government custody this year — up 42 percent in fiscal year 2019 from 2018 — spent more time in shelters and away from their families than in prior years.

In a Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Con ...
Justices allow Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit about rifle go forward
By Mark Sherman TheAssociated Press

The Supreme Court said Tuesday a survivor and relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 people.

 
Supreme Court’s conservatives seem to back Trump on DACA
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end a program that allows some immigrants to work legally in the U.S. and protects them from deportation.