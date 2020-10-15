Republicans schedule quick vote on Barrett nomination

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed past Democratic objections Thursday and cleared the way for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to receive a confirmation vote before the presidential election.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens to ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., as the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett comes to an end, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed past Democratic objections Thursday and cleared the way for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to receive a confirmation vote before the presidential election.

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., set an Oct. 22 vote in the committee to forward its full report on President Donald Trump’s nominee and send it to the full Senate for consideration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said debate on the nomination would begin the day following the committee’s issuance of a report, and that a full confirmation vote would follow.

The fast-paced procedure prompted Democrats, who lack the votes to delay or block the nomination, to call foul on their GOP colleagues.

“You don’t convene a Supreme Court confirmation hearing, in the middle of a pandemic, when the Senate’s on recess and voting has already started in the presidential election,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Delays unsuccessful

The Democrats’ efforts to delay the hearing with parliamentary procedures were unsuccessful, and a resolution by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to indefinitely postpone committee action on the nomination failed along party lines.

The Democrats on the panel appeared resigned to the fact that Republicans were in position to confirm the nominee.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pleaded with his GOP colleagues to use “restraint of authority” and halt the confirmation process until after the presidential election.

It was an argument that prompted smiles from Republicans listening to Booker’s request.

“Just because you can” should not be the guiding force for Republicans to confirm a high court nomination just days before the election, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who argued that Senate norms have eroded and that they need to be restored.

“I made it pretty clear that what I thought what happened to Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh changed every rule, every norm,” Graham shot back.

But Graham praised Democrats and Republicans on the committee for conducting a professional hearing with Barrett that he said would reset the tone after the acrimonious and combative confirmation battles of the past.

Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate and 51 lawmakers have indicated they they would support the nomination in a vote before the election.

Democrats are united in their opposition against the nomination. Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Barrett both have publicly said they would oppose Barrett’s nomination, citing her writings about the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights.

Confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court would solidify a solid conservative majority on the court.

Before he selected Barrett, Trump pledged to nominate to the high court a jurist who would vote to abolish the Affordable Care Act and overturn the abortion rights landmark legislation Roe v. Wade.

The president’s public pronouncement forced Barrett to tiptoe around questions that focused on political neutrality of the Supreme Court and it’s jurists.

Barrett said during her confirmation hearing that she never spoke to the president about any cases that could come before the court. She said she had no agenda in regards to the ACA, commonly referred to as Obamacare.

That law is being challenged in a case that will come before the court Nov. 10.

Barrett also declined to answer specific questions about reproductive rights.

But Graham called it an historic milestone that an “unashamedly pro-life” candidate would be confirmed and seated on the court.

Meanwhile, Barrett’s testimony earlier this week that highlighted her accomplishments as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School.

Barrett testified that, if confirmed, she would be a judge in the vein of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she served as a clerk.

Witnesses testify

On Thursday, a former law student, Laura Wolk, who is visually impaired, spoke about the inspiration Barrett instilled as a teacher who pushed students to reach for their best.

Randall Noel and Pamela Roberts, representing the American Bar Association, said the standing committee of the lawyer’s association gave Barrett the highest rating of “well qualified.”

Democratic witnesses called to testify, including Dr. Farhan Bhatti with the Care Free Medical center said that elimination of the ACA would have a devastating impact on the public. Without mentioning Barrett, Bhatti said changes to the public health care law and the pandemic have led to an increase in bankruptcies due to medical care.

The panel of witnesses, four called by Republicans and four by Democrats, closed out the hearing that ended mid-afternoon.

Outside Senate office buildings, protesters chanted against the Supreme Court nominee.

More than 25 were arrested by Capitol Police, according to local radio station WTOP, but the demonstrations were substantially smaller than the crowds who swarmed the Supreme Court and Capitol during the Kavanaugh hearings.

