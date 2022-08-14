88°F
Republicans stump for Laxalt, Lombardo at 7th annual Basque Fry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 8:20 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2022 - 8:27 pm
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, right, takes pictures with supporters at the seventh annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, outside Gardnerville, Nev. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)
Republicans supporters gather at the seventh annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, outside Gardnerville, Nev. The event, which includes live music, an inflatable rodeo ride and Basque cuisine, is modeled after Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt's grandfather and former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt's cookouts. The elder Laxalt was the son of Basque immigrants, and Adam now hosts the event with the Morning in Nevada PAC. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)
Merchandise with an "Ultramaga" theme is sold at the seventh annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, outside Gardnerville, Nev. The event, which includes live music, an inflatable rodeo ride and Basque cuisine, is modeled after Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt's grandfather and former Nevada governor Paul Laxalt's cookouts. The elder Laxalt was the son of Basque immigrants, and Adam now hosts the event with the Morning in Nevada PAC. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)

GARDNERVILLE — Against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada, a who’s who of conservative leaders and local advocates called on voters to “vote Republican up and down the ballot” in November at what KOH Radio’s Dan Mason called “the biggest political event in the state.”

“A fight for freedom,” “critical” and key to an “American resurgence” were just some of the phrases uttered by speakers at the seventh annual Basque Fry to describe the midterm election to a crowd of over 1,500 just outside of Gardnerville on Saturday.

The event, hosted by former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC, featured speeches from big-name conservatives such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, inflation, crime and immigration were all common topics, but one name continued to come up.

“We’re here because Adam Laxalt needs to make sure I’m not the only Republican in the federal delegation,” Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said.

Other speakers focused their remarks on Laxalt’s record as a conservative, with one speaker going as far to call him “the conservative version of ‘woke.’”

But other speakers, including Laxalt himself, took aim at his opponent, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“After eight years of her being attorney general, I had to get into office and clean up after her once, right?” Laxalt said. “No matter what she does in the media, no matter how many fancy commercials she puts up, she’s a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and a rubber stamp for the left.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke at the event, too, urging voters to come together.

“The elephant in the room is that I came out of a very contested primary race. We had a lot of qualified guys running for the Republican ticket,” the Republican candidate for governor said. “It’s very important that we have a diversified crowd out here today, and no matter who you voted for, we’ve got to get past that.”

His comments come days after a judge dismissed Reno attorney Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit contesting Lombardo’s primary election win on the basis of “mathematical errors.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at Tavery@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @travery98 on Twitter.

