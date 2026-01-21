Residents urge Henderson City Council to end agreement with ICE

More than three dozen Henderson residents urged council members to reconsider an agreement the city has with ICE during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

More than three dozen Henderson residents pressed council members during their meeting on Tuesday to end an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold ICE detainees at the Henderson jail, amid a wave of pushback locally and federally.

Although Henderson officials had no scheduled action involving the city’s agreements with ICE included in Tuesday’s agenda, impassioned residents spoke for nearly two hours on Tuesday in what was the first Henderson City Council meeting since the Jan. 7 shooting death of Renee Good by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.

Some implored City Council members to maintain a working relationship ICE, but the vast majority of speakers on Tuesday warned of the fear they said ICE agents are causing local immigrant communities.

“Our community includes immigrants from all over the world,” Leona Palacios told council members, flanked by two young children. “Some may be criminals, some born here as U.S. citizens may also be criminals. But the majority of immigrants are hard-working, humble and kind people.”

The Minneapolis shooting, which multiple Trump administration officials have called justified, has sparked a wave of protests against ICE in Minneapolis and elsewhere across the country, including a demonstration Saturday outside the Henderson Detention Center that attracted a few dozen demonstrators.

City’s response

Council members did not directly address attendees on the city’s agreement with ICE during the meeting, but in a statement, a City of Henderson spokesperson said the agreement does not change the Henderson Police Department’s mission or policing practices, and noted the agreement is under review.

“Policy decisions regarding the continuation or rescission of the Memorandum of Understanding with ICE is currently under evaluation by City senior leadership in consultation with the Henderson City Council,” the statement read. “Future updates would follow normal City protocol.”

Councilman Jim Seebock said in a message Tuesday night that he supported the city conducting a “thorough review” of its agreement with ICE. Mayor Michelle Romero deferred to the city’s statement and did not answer whether she supported the city’s agreement with ICE.

“I think the statement covers everything,” Romero said in a text message.

What’s in Henderson’s agreement with ICE?

In 2010, the Henderson Police Department entered in to a memorandum of understanding with ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service allowing federal detainees to be held in custody at the Henderson Detention Center, a Henderson spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal as part of a statement last year.

When an individual is arrested and brought to the city jail, a determination of their immigration status is made and jail officials will notify ICE regardless of the pending charge, a Henderson spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement last year. Up to 300 Marshals Service or ICE detainees can be held at the jail, according to the statement.

Many attendees said they decided to show up after seeing social media posts from groups like the Nevada Immigrant Coalition encouraging residents to use public comment as an opportunity to tell city officials their thoughts on the agreement with ICE.

“I recognize that ending this MOU isn’t going to make ICE vanish, but it is going to force them to go elsewhere for their partnerships,” Christian Solomon-Lomu said. “It is going to help the people of Henderson feel like they can live their lives, run their businesses and go home safely to their families without being terrified that they might get caught in the same chaos that we’re seeing in other cities across the country.”

‘I don’t want a paid agitator to come here’

Attendee Kimberly Johnston-Lindsay pointed to when the agreement was initially signed and questioned why residents are just now protesting it. Donned in a Turning Point USA T-shirt, Johnston-Lindsay accused those who wanted the city to end its cooperation with ICE of being paid agitators.

“I live here and I love it here, and I don’t want a paid agitator to come here and say they represent my voice when they do not,” Johnston-Lindsay said.

Throughout Tuesday’s meeting, many who supported dissolving involvement with ICE were asked to refrain from clapping or cheering others with similar viewpoints. Romero on at least one occasion asked the crowd not to heckle commenters who supported ICE.

“The City of Henderson welcomes residents to share their perspectives at City Council meetings,” the city continued in its statement. “Comments from the public are given thoughtful consideration when making decisions that impact the community.”

Councilwoman Monica Larson declined to comment and walked away when a Review-Journal reporter asked whether she supported ending cooperation with ICE. Councilman Dan Stewart and Councilwoman Carrie Cox did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.