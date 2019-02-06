The North Las Vegas City Council Ward 4 race got a little less crowded this week.
Candidate Michael Estrada, a retired firefighter and paramedic, submitted a handwritten note withdrawing from the race Monday, citing financial obligations.
The field of candidates running to represent Ward 4 is now at six, including incumbent Richard Cherchio.
Tuesday was the last day for candidates in municipal elections to withdraw from races. The primary election is April 7.
