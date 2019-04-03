Eddie Escobedo takes a selfie with Councilman Richard Cherchio with Mary Valadez at Cherchio's watch party for his re-election to Ward 4 for the North Las Vegas City Council at his campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Escobedo and Valadez did Hispanic outreach for Cherchio's campaign. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

North Las Vegas Ward 4 incumbent councilman Richard Cherchio will face longtime businessman Pete Shields in the general municipal election on June 11.

With all vote centers reporting, Cherchio received nearly 46 percent of the vote. Shields trailed at about 21 percent of the vote.

“The results are the results,” Cherchio said. “Actually, it was good, looking at the amount of people that were running in this race. I think we were very strong.”

Cherchio faced five challengers to his Ward 4 seat, including planning commissioner George Warner, who had the support of Mayor John Lee. Warner received only about 15 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

Shields could not be reached for comment after all the votes came in.

The other candidates — Dawn Rierson, Lamont Riley and Zachary Robbins — received about 18 percent of the vote combined.

Leading into election day, Lee’s PAC sent out mailers attacking Cherchio for taking credit in the city’s economic rebound. Lee has said the credit should go to Wade Wagner, who beat Cherchio by a single vote in 2011.

Cherchio served two years on the council after being appointed in 2009. After losing in 2011, he won the seat back in 2015.

This is not the first time Lee has tried to oust a member of the North Las Vegas City Council. In 2017, his support of Scott Black helped propel Black to victory over two-term incumbent Anita Wood.

Ward 2

Incumbent Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown had a commanding win over challenger Christopher Burns.

Goynes-Brown received about 85 percent of the vote.

“It just shows that the work that we’ve done paid off,” she said. “We hit the ground running from Day 1 and didn’t stop, didn’t look back, and hard work pays off.”

Goynes-Brown was first elected in 2011 and is the first black woman elected to represent Ward 2. She also serves as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows her to fill in for Lee when he is unavailable.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.