Richard Cherchio leading in North Las Vegas Ward 4 race

Early returns show incumbent Councilman Richard Cherchio with a strong lead in a six-candidate field vying to represent Ward 4 on the North Las Vegas City Council.

As of 8 p.m., Cherchio received about 48 percent of the vote. Warner, a planning commissioner who has the support of Mayor John Lee, received only about 13 percent of the vote.

Longtime businessman Pete Shields trails Cherchio with nearly 19 percent of the vote.

A candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote during the primary will win the seat outright. If a candidate does not exceed the 50 percent threshold, the top two vote-getters will face off in the general election on June 11.

Other challengers in the race include family advocate Dawn Rierson, safety specialist Lamont Riley and Cheyenne High School principal Zachary Robbins.

Early returns show Rierson with nearly 5 percent of the vote, Riley has nearly 11 percent, and Robbins has less than 4 percent.

Leading into election day, John Lee’s PAC sent out mailers attacking Cherchio for taking credit in the city’s economic rebound. Lee has said the credit should go to Wade Wagner, who beat Cherchio by a single vote in 2011.

Cherchio served two years on the council after being appointed in 2009. After losing in 2011, he won the seat back in 2015.

Warner, a longtime commercial realtor, has served on the North Las Vegas Planning Commission for about a year.

Despite Cherchio’s large lead, Warner is hoping he can make up some ground.

“Yeah, I’m surprised, but I’m new to politics and, you know, it is what it is,” Warner said. “When people speak, they speak. But we’ve still got hope.”

This is not the first time Lee has tried to oust a member of the North Las Vegas City Council. In 2017, his support of Scott Black helped propel Black to victory over two-term incumbent Anita Wood.

Ward 2

Incumbent Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown has a commanding over challenger Christopher Burns.

Early returns show Goynes-Brown has nearly 84 percent of the vote.

Goynes-Brown was first elected in 2011 and is the first black woman elected to represent Ward 2. She also serves as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows her to fill in for Lee when he is unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.