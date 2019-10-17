Rick Perry to resign as Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary Rick Perry will leave his job by the end of the year, President Trump announced on Thursday.

In this May 9, 2019, file photo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on his future budget request, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Perry, caught up in the congressional scrutiny over administration dealings in Ukraine, plans to resign by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry, caught up in the congressional scrutiny over administration dealings in Ukraine, plans to resign by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

The announcement was immediately hailed as “good” by Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who has battled the administration’s plans to revive the process to develop Yucca Mountain as a nuclear repository just northwest of Las Vegas.

There were persistent rumors that Perry would leave his job in recent weeks. Trump confirmed that the energy secretary, a former Texas governor, would leave by the end of year.

“Rick has done a fantastic job. But it was time,” Trump told reporters traveling with the president in Dallas.

Trump said he has already picked a replacement for Perry, which he said he would announce soon. He dismissed suggestions that it would be the current governors of Alaska or Texas.

