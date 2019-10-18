RJ Politics breaks down debate, interviews Jill Biden — PODCAST

The Oct. 18 episode of RJ Politics breaks down the third Democratic presidential debate and features an interview with Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, talks with supporters during a campaign office opening in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This week’s episode of the RJ Politics podcast features analysis of the third Democratic presidential debate and an interview with Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discussed Tuesday’s debate, which included fierce disagreements over health care, foreign policy and differences in the 12 candidates’ economic plans.

In her interview, Biden discussed what brought her husband into the presidential race, as well as the toll a recent series of attack ads targeting her family has taken.