RJ Politics breaks down debate, interviews Jill Biden — PODCAST
The Oct. 18 episode of RJ Politics breaks down the third Democratic presidential debate and features an interview with Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discussed Tuesday’s debate, which included fierce disagreements over health care, foreign policy and differences in the 12 candidates’ economic plans.
In her interview, Biden discussed what brought her husband into the presidential race, as well as the toll a recent series of attack ads targeting her family has taken.