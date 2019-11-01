62°F
Politics and Government

RJ Politics interviews 2020 candidate Andrew Yang — PODCAST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2019 - 11:24 am
 

The latest episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, as well as a preview of the Review-Journal’s upcoming political reporting project: The Middle.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius spoke with Yang about his signature plan to give every American adult $1,000 per month for life and discussed how he would defeat President Donald Trump if he won the nomination.

