RJ Politics interviews 2020 candidate Andrew Yang — PODCAST
The RJ Politics podcast interviews Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
The latest episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, as well as a preview of the Review-Journal’s upcoming political reporting project: The Middle.
Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius spoke with Yang about his signature plan to give every American adult $1,000 per month for life and discussed how he would defeat President Donald Trump if he won the nomination.