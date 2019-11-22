RJ Politics interviews Tom Steyer about impeachment, climate change — PODCAST

The latest episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, as well as a discussion of the this week’s fifth presidential debate.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius break down the busy week in national politics.

Carson City Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead also joins the podcast to discuss Nevada’s ongoing regulation of its rapidly expanding cannabis industry.