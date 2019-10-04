RJ Politics talks gun safety forum, domestic violence changes — PODCAST

The RJ Politics podcast discusses a Democratic presidential forum on gun violence and new changes to domestic violence court cases in Nevada.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’ Rourke takes the stage during the 2020 presidential gun safety forum at The Enclave in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This week’s episode of RJ Politics focused on the March for Our Lives/Giffords gun violence forum featuring nine of the top Democratic presidential candidates.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discuss the forum and the greater issue of gun control as a political goal. They also talk about a recent Nevada Supreme Court decision that sent municipal courts handling domestic violence cases into a spiral.

RJ Politics is the Review-Journal’s weekly political podcast, with new episodes releasing every Friday.