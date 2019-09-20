RJ Politics talks with fromer Olympian Michelle Kwan about Biden — PODCAST

The third episode of RJ Politics features an interview with former Olympic figure skater and current Joe Biden staff member Michelle Kwan.

Michelle Kwan, two-time Olympic figure skating medalist, speaks during an interview at a Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new episode RJ Politics, featuring an interview with former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as she campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden, dropped on Friday.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius also discussed an ambitious housing proposal dropped by Biden’s 2020 rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a Las Vegas campaign stop on Sep. 14. They also examined a high-capacity magazine ban pushed for by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas.