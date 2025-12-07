RJ survey reveals best and most-improved judges

Fourteen judges received retention scores over 90 percent in the Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation and are considered strong performers.

Fourteen judges received retention scores of 90 percent or higher in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation, meaning a significant majority of attorneys want them to stay on the bench.

Other judges showed improvement from the most recent prior survey, conducted in 2019.

UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment handled this year’s poll for the Review-Journal. The survey allowed attorneys to provide anonymous feedback on judges about whether they should stay on the bench, as well as for the categories of administrative ability, legal ability and integrity.

Bradley Marianno, the center’s director, said that if a judge receives a retention score over 80 percent, it would be a signal that the judge performs at or above standard. A score over 90 percent means “really strong performance” and indicates a top judge, he said.

The 101 judges included in the survey received an average retention score of 75.6 percent overall.

Those with high scores had some commonalities, including praise from attorneys about their demeanor on the bench and their willingness to give credit to their staff.

Appellate judges

On the appellate level, attorneys gave Justice Lidia Stiglich the highest retention percentage for the Nevada Supreme Court, 82 percent, and Judge Deborah Westbrook received the highest retention score for the Nevada Court of Appeals at 91.4 percent.

“I’m sure that I don’t always meet it, but I try to approach this job with a lot of humility,” Stiglich said. “I’m just a temporary occupant of this seat.”

Attorneys had the chance to provide qualitative comments about judges.

Lawyers described Stiglich as well-prepared, fair and unbiased.

Westbrook received plaudits, too.

“Thoughtful, good questions,” wrote one attorney of Westbrook. “Sees both sides and focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of both. A great jurist.”

Westbrook said she believes in judicial restraint.

“I understand my role as a judge is limited to fairly and accurately interpreting the law and applying that law to the facts of any given case,” she said. “And since I’m not a legislator, my policy preferences do not come into play when I decide the case.”

District and Family Court judges

District Judge Carli Kierny received the highest District Court retention score, 91 percent.

“Very hard worker and public servant,” one respondent wrote of Kierny.

The judge said she was encouraged to hear that attorneys think she does a good job. She said she tries to listen and “be as kind as” she can.

Family Court Judge Adriana Rincon White had the highest retention score for her court, 98.5 percent. Family Court Judge Bryce Duckworth had a retention score of 97.1 percent, the next highest for the court.

“She is thorough, prepared, and although new, when appearing before her, (I) know she will be fair and apply the law properly,” said one lawyer of White, who was appointed to her seat in February.

Duckworth said he tried to move cases efficiently while giving litigants time to present their cases. He also praised his staff.

“It’s a team effort,” Duckworth said.

Lawyers said he is knowledgeable and courteous.

“When I leave Judge Duckworth’s courtroom I always feel like I have been listened to and treated with respect, whether I win/lose,” one wrote. “I never worry about his temperament.”

Lower courts

For the justice and municipal courts, the highest scorers on the question of retention were Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini with a 95.2 percent score and North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Jonathan Cooper at 97.4 percent.

“One of the better justices of the peace,” an attorney wrote of Chelini. “She knows her stuff and moves the calendar. There is no BS in her courtroom.”

She commended court staff and attorneys for helping her calendar move quickly. She recognizes that others’ time is valuable, she said.

“I always tell myself that you don’t know what’s going on with people before they enter that courtroom and to remember that and to, as simple as it sounds, be nice, be respectful to people and get them out of there as soon as you can,” Chelini said.

Cooper, who was elected last year, said his result was “amazing,” and he also gave his staff credit.

“I have a lot of great colleagues that I look up to, so to be able to get such a high score, it just really speaks to what we’re doing here in North Las Vegas and also speaks to my team,” he said.

The most improved

Judges whose scores greatly improved from the last poll included Las Vegas Municipal Judge Susan Roger, Court of Appeals Judge Bonnie Bulla and District Judge Eric Johnson.

Roger’s retention score jumped from 65 percent to 90 percent. Roger recently retired from the bench.

She is not sure what sparked the improvement in her score.

“Fundamentally, I’m the same person, and I’ve operated court pretty much the same way for the last 14 years, let alone six years,” she said.

She said she has tried to be respectful of people and their time, and she has no agenda other than administering justice.

Only 62 percent of responding attorneys wanted Bulla to stay on the bench in 2019, but that number increased to 82.4 percent in this year’s survey.

“She styled herself early on as a tough jurist and it just did not acquit her well,” one commenter wrote of Bulla. “She has since lightened up and has become better.”

Bulla said in a statement that she had recently joined the court at the time of the last survey.

“Since then, I have worked hard to ensure that the appeals transferred to our court are timely and appropriately resolved,” she said. “Hopefully, my current retention score reflects the Bar’s recognition of my dedication, and that of my colleagues, as we continue to resolve a significant number of appeals that come before our court each year.”

Johnson’s retention score increased from 64 percent to 81.9 percent.

In responses, lawyers praised his fairness and temperament.

He said he took the state court bench in 2015 after serving as a federal prosecutor. Attorneys were not initially familiar with him, he said, and he attributes much of the improvement in his score to lawyers in the state system getting to know him better.

He said he also has started deciding disputes on filings more than on oral arguments.

“I’m gratified to get the score that I did and appreciate the people’s confidence in me,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X. Review-Journal staff writers Katelyn Newberg and Alan Halaly contributed to this report.