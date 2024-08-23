Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspending campaign, endorses Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign denied that Kennedy is endorsing Trump, despite a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he’s endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)

LIVE: RFK Jr. speaks after withdrawing from the ballot in Arizona (Associated Press/YouTube)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump as he seeks to remove his name from ballots in battleground states to prevent his presence on the ballot from throwing the race to Democrat Kamala Harris.

However, it appears that Kennedy will remain on the ballot in Nevada, a battleground state that could be critical to any candidate seeking to win the Electoral College. The Nevada secretary of state’s office said Friday that state law set Aug. 20 as the last date a candidate could withdraw from the ballot.

“Mr, Kennedy has not filed anything with the Secretary of State to withdraw his candidacy,” the office said in a statement Friday.

Kennedy said his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Harris, though recent public polls don’t provide a clear indication that he is having an outsize impact on support for either major-party candidate.

Kennedy cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and “a war on our children” as among the reasons he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states.

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Friday that his supporters can continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome. Kennedy took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states late this week, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Kennedy said the move followed conversations with Donald Trump over the past few weeks.

Trump hailed the announcement during a visit to Las Vegas to talk about his “no tax on tips” plan, and a day after the Democratic National Convention concluded, rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as its candidate.

“We just had a very nice endorsement,” Trump said. “I want to thank Bobby — It was very nice.”

Kennedy, who started off as a Democrat before switching to independent in the presidential race, has faced an uphill battle in getting on states ballots. He was faced with litigation from Biden’s campaign, and after some hurdles with the petition process, his campaign completed all the steps necessary to appear on Nevada’s ballot in the fall.

Since the environmental lawyer entered the presidential race, he seemed to appear often in the headlines for a variety of sensational stories, from dumping the body of a bear cub in New York’s Central Park and saying doctors found a worm in his brain. He also faced an accusation of sexual assault.

The nephew of the former president John F. Kennedy found support among voters who felt alienated by both parties, though he struggled to gain enough traction in national polls against the major parties’ presidential candidates. Polling averages put him at around 5 percent of support, with Harris and Trump in the 40s.

