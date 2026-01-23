Romero holds massive fundraising lead over Chadwick in Henderson mayoral race

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero’s political contributions are dwarfing those of the former city police chief who is running against her, campaign finance filings show.

Former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick hugs supporter Sara Leoni during an event to announce her campaign for mayor of Henderson in front of City Hall on May 22, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero sits for an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As well, Councilwoman Carrie Cox ended 2025 in a neck-and-neck fundraising race with her primary challenger, according to recent filings with the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

A campaign contribution and expense report filed Jan. 15 by the mayor’s re-election campaign shows Romero raised $726,950 in 2025.

That’s compared with former Henderson Police Department Chief Hollie Chadwick, the only public challenger to Romero to date, who raised $20,325 during the same time frame.

“I am thankful for the broad range of donors and overwhelming early support I received in my reelection race for Henderson Mayor,” Romero said in a statement sent through campaign consultant Liz Trosper. “It’s truly a honor to serve the community I love so much.”

Romero is one of two Henderson City Council incumbents, along with Cox, who face re-election in 2026. Cox, who filed her report six days after the Jan. 15 reporting deadline, reported raising $102,125.27. Cox’s challenger, Annette Dawson Owens, raised $100,510.

It’s unclear whether other candidates have joined either race. According to the city of Henderson website, the official candidate filing period runs from March 2 through March 13.

When asked for comment, Cox deferred to campaign consultant Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, who said Thursday that Cox was dealing with personal matters and filed her report as soon as possible.

“Councilwoman Cox was dealing with a serious family illness and a death in the family during the filing period,” Mayo-DeRiso said in a text message. “Under those circumstances, a brief delay was unavoidable, and her filing was completed as soon as possible.”

Indictment, censure

Cox has rebuffed calls from Romero and Councilwoman Monica Larson to resign after they and others on the City Council voted to censure Cox in November based on a list of uncharged allegations outlined in a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Cox was indicted Nov. 5 and has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation, after that Metro report also alleged Cox surreptitiously recorded a conversation involving Larson and others at Henderson City Hall last January.

Cox has asked the District Court judge overseeing the case to dismiss the charge, and a jury trial is currently scheduled to begin in October, according to online court records.

In the city’s mayoral race, Chadwick announced her intention to challenge Romero during a campaign launch outside City Hall in May in which she was flanked by more than two dozen supporters. Following Chadwick’s firing in March, dozens came to Henderson City Council meetings to demand answers from city leaders about her departure, and a change.org online petition to reinstate Chadwick had collected more than 2,100 signatures, as of Thursday.

That support, however, has translated to little financial support for Chadwick’s campaign compared with Romero’s campaign.

Mayo-DeRiso, whose consulting firm On Point Campaigns also handles campaign communications for Chadwick, said donor support doesn’t always translate to success at the ballot box.

“Low dollars don’t mean low support,” Mayo-DeRiso said. “It reflects that donors are afraid. That’s exactly why both these races matter.”

In a statement released by Trosper, Dawson Owens said she was grateful for the early outpouring of support.

“I look forward to further connecting with all our families and businesses in Ward 3, and turning the page to deliver ethical, transparent leadership Henderson residents deserve,” the statement read.

For primary elections in Henderson and across the state, Election Day is June 9. Early voting for primary elections runs from May 23 to June 5.

Election Day for the general election is Nov. 3, with early voting happening from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.