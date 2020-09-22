75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Romney says he supports vote on Supreme Court vacancy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 7:28 am
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 7:34 am

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections that it’s too close to the November election.

The Associated Press reported that Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.

Ginsburg, 87, a liberal lion on the Supreme Court passed away last week.

Trump said he intends to nominate, as soon as this week, a candidate for the high court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that the president’s nominee would get a confirmation vote on the Senate floor this year.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have urged McConnell to wait until after the election, and allow the winner of the presidential election to fill the vacancy, a wish Ginsburg reportedly relayed to family members on her deathbed.

Moderate Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have announced their opposition to a confirmation vote before the election, although Collins said she supports Senate hearings on a nominee selected by Trump.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority over Democrats and independents in the Senate. The GOP can afford only four defections to confirm a nominee.

Following announcements by Murkowski and Collins, attention turned to Romney and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who is not seeking re-election, and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

Murkowski is the only Republican to vote against confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, accused of sexual assault during his confirmation hearing.

In another twist, the Senate election in Arizona could weigh heavily on the nomination.

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican and former fighter pilot, faces former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in the Nov. 3 special election.

Because McSally was appointed to fill the seat left vacant after the death of the late Sen. John McCain, the winner of the special election will be immediately sworn in and serve in the lame-duck session of the 116th Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin on gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
No Mask Nevada PAC holds rally at Sisolak’s Las Vegas home
No Mask Nevada PAC holds rally at Sisolak’s Las Vegas home
2
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
3
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
4
Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
5
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday ...
Sisolak won’t punish Douglas County over Trump rally
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that he does not plan to take back the $8.9 million in coronavirus relief that Nevada allocated to Douglas County, despite local officials agreeing to welcome President Donald Trump for a campaign rally in defiance of state pandemic directives.

(Getty Images)
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
By / RJ

A Carson City judge on Monday sided with Republicans, saying certain portions of two bills passed in 2019 were unconstitutional because they increased state revenue without getting two-thirds support from lawmakers.

Protestors rally outside the Grant Sawyer building to voice opposition against AB4, a controver ...
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
By / RJ

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that sought to invalidate parts of a new elections law approved by the Legislature in a special session this year.

A person drops applications for mail-in ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020. ...
Postal service must prioritize election mail, NY judge orders
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday.

People gather at the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020, to honor the ...
Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial
By Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight over objections from Democrats who say it’s too close to the November election.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly speaks during his U.S. Senate campaign kickoff event in Tucson, Ari ...
Arizona Senate race may affect confirmation of new justice
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, he could take office as early as Nov. 30, shrinking the GOP’s Senate majority at a crucial moment and complicating the path to confirmation for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.