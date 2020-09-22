Romney says he supports vote on Supreme Court vacancy

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, leaves the Senate Chamber following a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Romney is one of four Republicans who could oppose a vote on a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to Election Day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, leaves the Senate Chamber after a procedural vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Romney is one of four Republicans who could oppose a vote on a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to Election Day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections that it’s too close to the November election.

The Associated Press reported that Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.

Ginsburg, 87, a liberal lion on the Supreme Court passed away last week.

Trump said he intends to nominate, as soon as this week, a candidate for the high court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that the president’s nominee would get a confirmation vote on the Senate floor this year.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have urged McConnell to wait until after the election, and allow the winner of the presidential election to fill the vacancy, a wish Ginsburg reportedly relayed to family members on her deathbed.

Moderate Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have announced their opposition to a confirmation vote before the election, although Collins said she supports Senate hearings on a nominee selected by Trump.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority over Democrats and independents in the Senate. The GOP can afford only four defections to confirm a nominee.

Following announcements by Murkowski and Collins, attention turned to Romney and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who is not seeking re-election, and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

Murkowski is the only Republican to vote against confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, accused of sexual assault during his confirmation hearing.

In another twist, the Senate election in Arizona could weigh heavily on the nomination.

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican and former fighter pilot, faces former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in the Nov. 3 special election.

Because McSally was appointed to fill the seat left vacant after the death of the late Sen. John McCain, the winner of the special election will be immediately sworn in and serve in the lame-duck session of the 116th Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

