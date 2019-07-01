101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Rosen blocks DHS nominees over filthy border facilities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2019 - 1:20 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jacky Rosen has placed a hold on two White House nominees for the Department of Homeland Security because of the administration’s failure to implement recommended measures to ensure the safety of immigrant children in custody in U.S. border facilities.

“Seeing babies and toddlers separated from their families and being detained in U.S. government facilities in horrendous conditions is simply unacceptable,” said Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Rosen placed her hold on the administration nominees before leaving Washington for a nine-day July 4th recess. The Senate does not return until next Monday.

Last week the Senate and House passed a $4.6 billion supplemental spending bill sought by the administration to address the needs of immigrant children and unaccompanied minors at border detention facilities. Rosen voted for passage of that bill, which was approved by the Senate, 84-8.

But the conditions in the border facilities are so filthy and unsanitary that a federal judge in Los Angeles last week ordered the detention centers be cleaned up and improved by July 12.

The ruling was one of several targeting Trump administration immigration policies.

Immigration advocates cite the administration’s “zero-tolerance” program that has separated children from parents crossing into the United States without documents or to seek asylum as a reason for detention facility overcrowding.

In addition, there has been a surge of immigrants fleeing Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador seeking asylum in the United States.

At least seven immigrant children have died in detention facilities since Trump has been president due to illnesses, drawing criticism from health professionals and advocacy groups about current immigration policies.

Rosen, frustrated with the lack of immediate action by the administration, placed a hold on the nominations of Chad Wolf to be Homeland Security’sundersecretary for strategy and policy, and the president’s selection of Troy Edgar to be chief financial officer.

The Nevada senator said she would keep the hold on the nominees “until the inhumane and substandard conditions for children at DHS processing and detention facilities improve significantly.”

Rosen said she would lift the hold after a non-government third party certifies that the department has complied.

The Homeland Security inspector general conducted an announced visit to the border facilities on May 8 and 9 and found dangerous and severe overcrowding at a facility near El Paso and recommended immediate steps lessen the severity of the conditions.

The inspector general’s report prompted a bipartisan group of senators, including Rosen, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, to write DHS and ask that the inspector general’s recommendations be implemented.

In a hearing earlier this year, Rosen grilled acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about statements he made to her during a 2018 visit to an El Paso-area facility about the separation of children from parents that she maintained was later proved to be untrue.

Rosen, at the hearing, scolded McAleenan and advised him to be truthful going forward.

McAleenan told reporters last week that he expects a drop in the number of asylum seekers crossing the U.S. border by June, largely because of enforcement efforts by Mexico at its southern border.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada AG Aaron Ford speaks about restoring voting rights to felons
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
THE LATEST
In a Monday, June 17, 2019, photo, shown is Holly Metcalf Kinyon's 1776 broadside printing of t ...
Activists still inspired by Declaration of Independence
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Shauna Marie O’Toole is a transgender activist who has lobbied New York State lawmakers for legal protections. Convinced that “no amount of science” would win over opponents, she decided that an “emotional statement” was needed, one drawing upon words as rooted as any in American history.

In an April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian P ...
Iran says it has breached stockpile limit under nuclear deal
By Jon Gambrell and Amir Vahdat The Associated Press

Iran acknowledged Monday it had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal, marking its first major departure from the unraveling agreement a year after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

Police officers with shields stand guard behind the damaged glass of the Legislative Council af ...
Protesters smash way into Hong Kong legislative building
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Frustration among protesters in Hong Kong boiled over Monday, with one group breaking into the legislative building and tens of thousands of others marching through the city to demand expanded democracy on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China.