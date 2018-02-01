Rosen introduces bill for programs for homeless veterans

A bipartisan bill to continue ongoing programs to end veteran homelessness was introduced Thursday by Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during an interview after hosting a press conference at Nevada Health Centers, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The bill would reauthorize programs under the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Labor Department that are set to expire Sept. 30, the end of fiscal year 2018.

“Nevada’s veterans have put their lives on the line to protect this nation, and it’s our responsibility to support them when they finish,” said Rosen, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

There are more than 200,000 veterans living in Nevada, she said.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.

Shalimar Cabrera, executive director of U.S.VETS said reauthorization of the programs is vital to ensure veterans “are no longer finding themselves homeless on the streets that they fought to defend.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390.