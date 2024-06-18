97°F
Politics and Government

Rosen joins bill to ban bump stocks

Sen. Jacky Rosen on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Ca ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - A bump stock is displayed in Harrisonburg, Va., on March 15, 2019. The Supreme Court has ...
FILE - A bump stock is displayed in Harrisonburg, Va., on March 15, 2019. The Supreme Court has struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
FILE - Police running toward the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las V ...
FILE - Police running toward the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017. The Supreme Court has struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semiautomatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. They were used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The high court Friday found the Trump administration did not follow federal law when it reversed course and banned bump stocks after a gunman in Las Vegas attacked a country music festival with assault rifles in 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - A bump stock is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at The Gun Vault in South Jordan, Uta ...
FILE - A bump stock is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at The Gun Vault in South Jordan, Utah, Oct. 4, 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 14, 2024, struck down a ban on the rapid-fire rifle bump stock used by the gunman who rattled off over 1,000 bullets in 11 minutes in Las Vegas in 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - Investigators at the site of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las ...
FILE - Investigators at the site of a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 14, 2024, struck down a ban on the rapid-fire rifle bump stock used by the gunman who rattled off over 1,000 bullets in 11 minutes in Las Vegas in 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2024 - 5:20 pm

Sen. Jacky Rosen joined in a bill to ban bump stocks on Monday, following the Supreme Court decision last week to reverse the Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that effectively converts semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic weapons and was used in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Trump-era bump stock ban was a brazen reversal of a common-sense measure to help prevent the kind of mass violence we saw on 1 October in Las Vegas, which remains the deadliest shooting in American history,” the Nevada Democratic senator said in a statement Monday.

The Banning Unlawful Machinegun Parts Act was previously introduced by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Nevada Rep. Dina Titus introduced companion legislation on the House side.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY., urged his Republican colleagues to support a ban on bump stocks and announced Democrats will seek the passage of the bill as soon as Tuesday.

Members of Nevada’s federal delegation, including Rosen, co-sponsored similar legislation in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 that left 60 people dead.

The campaign for Sam Brown, the Republican candidate running against Rosen in November, did not return multiple requests for comment regarding the Supreme Court decision and the legislation.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

